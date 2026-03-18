ETV Bharat / state

Amid LPG Crisis, Haryana Striving To Shift Commercial Connections To PNG; Infrastructure Gaps A Challenge

Panchkula: Amid a nationwide LPG crisis in view of the West Asia conflict, Haryana government is striving to shift the commercial and industrial sectors' dependence from LPG to Piped Natural Gas(PNG), but infrastructure gaps remain a challenge.

Across the country, Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) is predominantly used for cooking in households. Although there is a concerted effort in various states to promote the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), its expansion remains relatively slow due to geographical and other technical constraints. In Haryana, the reliance remains heavily centered on LPG.

LPG cylinders at a plant in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Emphasis On Transitioning From LPG To PNG

While the state government is striving to shift the commercial and industrial sectors' dependence from LPG to PNG, the current reality suggests that significant work remains to be done to resolve technical and practical complexities in order to expedite the expansion of PNG infrastructure. To achieve this, there is a need for enhanced coordination—operating in a "fast-track mode"—between the state government and all petroleum companies currently supplying gas within Haryana.

Surender Saini, Nodal Officer for the Food and Supplies Department told ETV Bharat that Haryana relies primarily on Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) adding there are approximately 8,328,733 LPG consumers across the state. This figure represents the combined consumer base of all gas companies currently operating within the state.