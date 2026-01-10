ETV Bharat / state

Amid I-PAC Row, Suvendu Sends Legal Notice To Mamata Over 'Coal Scam' Allegations Against Him, Amit Shah

West Bengal LOP Suvendu Adhikari addresses the media in front of Bidhan sabha over ED raids at I-PAC office, in Kolkata on Jan 09, 2025. ( ANI )

Kolkata: Amid a massive row over the Enforcement Directorate's raids on political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Comittee (I-PAC) ahead of the Bengal polls, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding evidence within 72 hours of her allegations made against him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the coal smuggling case.

Banerjee alleged on Friday that Shah and Adhikari were involved in the case, and that the money from the scam was routed through Adhikari to Shah. She made the remarks while addressing a public gathering amid protests against the ED raid at the I-PAC's Kolkata office.

In a post shared on X on Friday, Adhikari said that the Chief Minister's allegations were made in a "desperate attempt to divert attention" from the ongoing ED investigation.

He added that the claims were defamatory, politically motivated, and damaging to public discourse, and said that he would pursue legal remedies if evidence were not produced within the deadline.

"Today, CM Mamata Banerjee, in a desperate attempt to divert attention from an ongoing ED investigation, made absolutely baseless defamatory allegations against me, linking me to an 'alleged' coal scam alongside the Hon'ble Union Home Minister. These reckless statements, laced with personal insults, were made publicly without any shred of evidence. Such unsubstantiated claims not only tarnished my reputation but also undermine the dignity of public discourse. Today, through my Advocate, I have served a Legal Notice demanding that she provide all purported evidence within 72 hours. If she fails to do so, I will pursue appropriate Civil and Criminal actions for Defamation," Adhikari's post read.

'Baseless and Wholly Unsubstantiated'

In the notice, Adhikari termed the Chief Minister's statements as "reckless, baseless, and wholly unsubstantiated," accusing her of making defamatory allegations without producing any evidence.

He also objected to what he described as personal and distasteful remarks aimed at maligning his reputation and dignity as a public representative. The notice calls upon the Chief Minister to furnish all documents, materials, and purported evidence supporting her claims within the stipulated 72-hour period.

Addressing the gathering on Friday, Banerjee had said, "You know who is sitting in the Election Commission. He was the Cooperation Department Secretary of Amit Shah. I have no issues with that. If Gyanesh Kumar is vanishing votes, why will I stay quiet? If the voter's rights are snatched, I will snatch your rights. TMC MPs have been dragged mercilessly when they were protesting in Delhi. All the agencies have been grabbed...Who gets the coal scam's money? Amit Shah gets it. The money goes through Suvendu Adhikari. The money goes through BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay to Suvendu Adhikari. Suvendu Adhikari sends it to Amit Shah."

Defending her entering the I-PAC office when the ED action was conducting a raid, Mamata alleged that the agency sleuths were stealing the election-related data.