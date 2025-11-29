Amid 'Intense 'Workload' Allegations, Differently-Abled BLO In West Bengal Makes SIR Work Look Easy
Shobhanara Bayen of Jamshuli village has already completed 90 per cent of the work in her booth and says the process is well-organised.
Bankura: Amid numerous instances of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) taking their own lives allegedly over excessive pressure of work pertaining to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, an anganwadi worker from Jamshuli village under Belshulia panchayat under Bishnupur police station is an exception.
Anganwadi worker Shobhanara Bayen is differently-abled and is an ICDS worker with a post-graduate and BEd degree. Bayen had informed the Election Commission of her physical disability when she was assigned the responsibility of BLO. But due to the absence of a booth level officer in the area, she was forced to do the work at booth number 238 of the village.
Bayen is responsible for collecting and filling up forms of 1,039 voters of the booth. She visits the voters' residences along the village roads with her legs tied at the knees. For the last one month, her routine has been to perform her duties at the ICDS centre in the morning. Then, she would hop on one leg and go around the voters' doors to do the SIR work. In the afternoon, she would collect the enumeration forms from the voters and upload them to the specified portal of the commission.
Bayen, now known as 'BLO madam' in the village has already completed 99 per cent of the work in her booth. "Filling the SIR form is quite easy. There is no reason for fear or pressure. Initially, I felt a little uncomfortable, but as soon as I started working, I realized that the government has launched the process in a well-organized manner across the country. Since the responsibility is in the interest of the country, it is my duty to fulfill it."
She said, "Obstacles may come in one's work, but willpower takes people forward." Her colleagues are inspired by her work so are the locals who have urged the government to provide Bayen a three-wheeled scooter.
