Amid 'Intense 'Workload' Allegations, Differently-Abled BLO In West Bengal Makes SIR Work Look Easy

Bankura: Amid numerous instances of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) taking their own lives allegedly over excessive pressure of work pertaining to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, an anganwadi worker from Jamshuli village under Belshulia panchayat under Bishnupur police station is an exception.

Anganwadi worker Shobhanara Bayen is differently-abled and is an ICDS worker with a post-graduate and BEd degree. Bayen had informed the Election Commission of her physical disability when she was assigned the responsibility of BLO. But due to the absence of a booth level officer in the area, she was forced to do the work at booth number 238 of the village.

Bayen is responsible for collecting and filling up forms of 1,039 voters of the booth. She visits the voters' residences along the village roads with her legs tied at the knees. For the last one month, her routine has been to perform her duties at the ICDS centre in the morning. Then, she would hop on one leg and go around the voters' doors to do the SIR work. In the afternoon, she would collect the enumeration forms from the voters and upload them to the specified portal of the commission.