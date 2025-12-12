ETV Bharat / state

Amid Infighting, Congress Gears Up For Crucial Punjab Local Body Elections

New Delhi: The Congress is gearing up for the December 14 local body elections, which are being billed as the semi-final before the 2027 assembly elections.

Four political parties, AAP, Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal, will test their ground strength in the local body elections in which around 60 per cent of the population will take part.

The polls, covering 23 Zila Parishads and 154 Panchayat Samitis, will see around 60% of the state’s population participate. Half the seats are reserved for women. Counting will be held on December 17.

The Congress, however, is troubled by growing factionalism in its rank and file in the state. The Congress had lost the 2022 assembly elections to AAP. The Congress kept faith in in Charanjit Channi instead of heavyweight and the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The party hopes to stage a comeback in 2027 alleging that voters are miffed with the state government. The infighting recently resurfaced and took an ugly shape with the senior leader Navjot Kaur, wife of former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, claiming that someone who wishes to become Congress's chief ministerial face in Punjab has to offer a suitcase of Rs 500 crore in the party.

She also accused state unit chief Amarinder Warring of selling tickets for Rs 5 crore while senior leader SS Randhawa, who is AICC in charge of Rajasthan, took money in return for tickets there.

Meanwhile, AICC in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel reviewed the strategy for the state along with his team and state unit chief Amarinder Warring on Dec 11.

“The Congress will do well in the local body elections even though the state government is using the administrative machinery to target the opposition and reject the forms of our candidates. All our leaders are campaigning for the local body elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.

“The grand old party had lost the past by-elections in the state, like in Tarn Taran recently also due to alleged misuse of the administrative system by the ruling AAP,” he said.