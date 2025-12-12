Amid Infighting, Congress Gears Up For Crucial Punjab Local Body Elections
AAP, Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal will test ground strength in local body elections in which around 60% of the population will vote.
New Delhi: The Congress is gearing up for the December 14 local body elections, which are being billed as the semi-final before the 2027 assembly elections.
Four political parties, AAP, Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal, will test their ground strength in the local body elections in which around 60 per cent of the population will take part.
The polls, covering 23 Zila Parishads and 154 Panchayat Samitis, will see around 60% of the state’s population participate. Half the seats are reserved for women. Counting will be held on December 17.
The Congress, however, is troubled by growing factionalism in its rank and file in the state. The Congress had lost the 2022 assembly elections to AAP. The Congress kept faith in in Charanjit Channi instead of heavyweight and the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
The party hopes to stage a comeback in 2027 alleging that voters are miffed with the state government. The infighting recently resurfaced and took an ugly shape with the senior leader Navjot Kaur, wife of former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, claiming that someone who wishes to become Congress's chief ministerial face in Punjab has to offer a suitcase of Rs 500 crore in the party.
She also accused state unit chief Amarinder Warring of selling tickets for Rs 5 crore while senior leader SS Randhawa, who is AICC in charge of Rajasthan, took money in return for tickets there.
Meanwhile, AICC in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel reviewed the strategy for the state along with his team and state unit chief Amarinder Warring on Dec 11.
“The Congress will do well in the local body elections even though the state government is using the administrative machinery to target the opposition and reject the forms of our candidates. All our leaders are campaigning for the local body elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
“The grand old party had lost the past by-elections in the state, like in Tarn Taran recently also due to alleged misuse of the administrative system by the ruling AAP,” he said.
Recently, the Congress had sought extension of the local body elections, alleging that its candidates were stopped from filing their papers, allegedly at the behest of the AAP.
On November 29, Baghel discussed the local body elections with the new district heads and asked them to work for the prospect of the party’s win in the villages.
“The local body elections are being fought on the popularity of the local leaders and not on the charisma of a top state leader. We are working to do well in these elections,” former MLA Kuljit Nagra told ETV Bharat.
The concern for the Congress is that the Akali Dal too is eyeing its revival in the northern state through the local body polls.
During the December 11 review, ways to curb the rift in the state unit were also discussed to project the Congress as a strong alternative to the ruling AAP, said party insiders.
Days before the crucial AICC meeting, Warring suspended rebel Navjot Kaur for her ‘anti-party’ remarks. The comments made by Navjot Kaur were disliked by the high command, said the party insiders.
Randhawa also sent a legal notice to her, besides demanding an apology. Later, Kaur hit back at both the state leaders and indicated she was in no mood to give up, although Navjot Sidhu remained silent during the recent crisis.
“Navjot Sindhu has not said anything. His wife did make some controversial remarks and later claimed the same had been misinterpreted by the media. The party acted against her. Navjot Sidhu is a former state unit head and a respectable leader. Infighting was a problem in the past but not anymore. No indiscipline will be tolerated in the future,” said Dalvi.
Congress insiders said Kaur may be playing the BJP’s game to defame the grand old party. “She is a kind of loose cannon. She should have expressed her concerns within the party forums. I think she is batting for someone else. Navjot Sidhu was made a minister and later state unit chief by the party. Did he pay money for the posts?", asked Nagra.
