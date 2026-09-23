Amid Holiday Row, Jammu Marks Maharaja Hari Singh's Birth Anniversary With 131-Kg Laddu
Residents celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary with a 131-kilogram sweet offering on Wednesday amid a sharp political debate over regional holidays, reports Amir Tantray
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Jammu: Celebrations erupted across the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to mark the 131st birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh. On the occasion, a 131-kilogram laddu was offered at his statue amid an escalating political debate over regional public holidays.
The special offering was arranged by Pawan Singh Manhas, a member of Maharaja Hari Singh Sena, who termed it "a tribute to the great leader." Manhas said that his organisation had started the tradition of making special laddu on every birth anniversary of Maharaja since 2010 and every year the weight of the sweets increased.
"This year it is the 131st birth anniversary of the great leader, and the weight has been increased to 131 kilograms. Next year, the weight will increase to 132 kgs," he told ETV Bharat.
Manhas also commented on the controversy revolving around a holiday on Maharaja’s birthday and the ruling National Conference’s (NC) demand for restoration of a holiday on its founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's birth anniversary of December 5.
"These people (NC leaders) should learn from Jammu residents and bring sweetness in their lives and do developmental work for their people. We invite them to come and taste the special laddu,” he added.
In September 2022, the Lieutenant Governor administration declared the September 23 public holiday for Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary. The move followed the earlier decision to remove the December 5 public holiday that marked the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah.
Following the formation of the NC government in the union territory, some MLAs called for restoring the holiday for the party founder’s birthday.
On Tuesday, NC legislator Abdul Majeed Larmi demanded the restoration, adding that the holiday for the Maharaja’s birthday should be cancelled if the December 5 holiday is not reinstated. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers, especially the first-time MLA Devyani Rana, objected to the NC leader's demand.
On Wednesday, residents, mostly members of the Rajput community who identify as heirs of the Maharaja, observed the Maharaja's anniversary. The celebrations began Tuesday night when the Yuva Rajput Sabha hosted a commemorative event at the monarch's statue.
The BJP also held a function at its party headquarters here to celebrate the day. The party’s J&K President Sat Sharma, along with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma and others, garlanded the statue of Maharaja outside the office.
Sharma said that there were not many people who speak against Maharaja’s legacy. “These are very few in number and might be only two, three, five or 10 people who have such thinking. In the entire country, if any ruler got the highest respect, it was Maharaja Hari Singh, who has no comparison, either before independence or after independence,” he said.
According to him, Jammu and Kashmir could become an integral part of the country only because of Maharaja Hari Singh, who acceded to India.
Sharma hailed Maharaja for his courage and farsightedness. "Today’s Jammu and Kashmir, which we call a UT, is because of the Maharaja and his farsightedness regarding developmental works, opening doors of temples for everyone," he added.
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