ETV Bharat / state

Amid Holiday Row, Jammu Marks Maharaja Hari Singh's Birth Anniversary With 131-Kg Laddu

131-Kg 'Laddu' (R) offered at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: Celebrations erupted across the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to mark the 131st birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh. On the occasion, a 131-kilogram laddu was offered at his statue amid an escalating political debate over regional public holidays.

The special offering was arranged by Pawan Singh Manhas, a member of Maharaja Hari Singh Sena, who termed it "a tribute to the great leader." Manhas said that his organisation had started the tradition of making special laddu on every birth anniversary of Maharaja since 2010 and every year the weight of the sweets increased.

"This year it is the 131st birth anniversary of the great leader, and the weight has been increased to 131 kilograms. Next year, the weight will increase to 132 kgs," he told ETV Bharat.

131-Kg 'Laddu' (R) offered at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary (ETV Bharat)

Manhas also commented on the controversy revolving around a holiday on Maharaja’s birthday and the ruling National Conference’s (NC) demand for restoration of a holiday on its founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's birth anniversary of December 5.

"These people (NC leaders) should learn from Jammu residents and bring sweetness in their lives and do developmental work for their people. We invite them to come and taste the special laddu,” he added.

In September 2022, the Lieutenant Governor administration declared the September 23 public holiday for Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary. The move followed the earlier decision to remove the December 5 public holiday that marked the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah.