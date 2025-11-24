ETV Bharat / state

Amid High AQI Level, Delhi Metro Comes As Relief To Many

New Delhi: With the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR region continuing to remain alarming, the Delhi Metro has turned out as the most reliable and safer option. Commuting via metro reduces contribution to vehicular traffic as well as offers a relatively more controlled environment than open air.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 75 lakh to 78 lakh people commute by metro daily during working hours and the passenger turnout remains somewhat similar even on weekends. The data indicates that people are increasingly prioritising metro travel amid pollution, traffic congestion and increasing cold.

In view of the increasing number of commuters, DMRC has strengthened its operations. Presently, approximately 4,400 trips are operated daily on all lines during working days and if necessary, frequency will be further enhanced to ensure faster service on every route, a DMRC official said.

In Delhi, traffic congestion and vehicular pollution are major concerns and the metro's superior ventilation system, air filtration, and dust-free environment provide significant relief to commuters. The fast, clean, and safe metro journey is also proving to be beneficial to health. This is why people are increasingly availing metro services, a DMRC official said.