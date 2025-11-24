Amid High AQI Level, Delhi Metro Comes As Relief To Many
Delhi Metro operates around 4,400 trips daily and registers nearly 75 lakh to 78 commuters.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: With the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR region continuing to remain alarming, the Delhi Metro has turned out as the most reliable and safer option. Commuting via metro reduces contribution to vehicular traffic as well as offers a relatively more controlled environment than open air.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 75 lakh to 78 lakh people commute by metro daily during working hours and the passenger turnout remains somewhat similar even on weekends. The data indicates that people are increasingly prioritising metro travel amid pollution, traffic congestion and increasing cold.
In view of the increasing number of commuters, DMRC has strengthened its operations. Presently, approximately 4,400 trips are operated daily on all lines during working days and if necessary, frequency will be further enhanced to ensure faster service on every route, a DMRC official said.
In Delhi, traffic congestion and vehicular pollution are major concerns and the metro's superior ventilation system, air filtration, and dust-free environment provide significant relief to commuters. The fast, clean, and safe metro journey is also proving to be beneficial to health. This is why people are increasingly availing metro services, a DMRC official said.
Construction activities in Delhi-NCR are considered another source of pollution. To control pollution at construction sites, DMRC has taken several stringent measures including proper barricading of sites, regular water sprinkling on construction and demolition wastes and materials, wheel washing systems for vehicles, covering of construction materials, proper disposal of debris, deployment of anti-smog guns as per regulations, tow-dust cleaning, use of covered trucks for material transportation and additional anti-smog guns at major metro stations.
"As Delhi-NCR is grappling with pollution, metro travel not only provides convenience but is also a safer option. Delhi Metro has once again proved that it is not just a means of transportation but a lifeline for millions," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC.
On Monday morning, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 396 (categorised as very poor) with areas including Ghazipur, Anand Vihar and Bawana recording AQI of above 400 (severe).
