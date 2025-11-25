ETV Bharat / state

Amid Freezing Temperatures, J-K Govt Announces Early Winter Vacation For Schools In Kashmir

The school education department asked the teaching staff to remain available for any academic activity during the vacation period.

Icicles cover grass and ground on a winter morning, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.
Icicles cover grass and ground on a winter morning, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : November 25, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

Srinagar: As freezing temperatures grip Kashmir valley, the J&K government on Tuesday ordered early winter vacation for school children.

An order issued by the School Education Department said that all government and recognized private schools upto Higher Secondary level in the Kashmir Division as well as winter zone(s) of the Jammu Division, shall observe winter vacation according to the following schedule:

For pre-primary (Balvatika) classes, the winter vacation shall come into effect immediately from 26 November 2025 to 28 February 2026. From 1st to 8th standard, the vacation shall be observed December 1 2025 to 28th February, 2026 and from 9th standard to 12th standard 11th December 2025 to 22nd February, 2026.

All teaching faculty have been asked to remain available for any academic activity during the vacation period while the teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on 20th February, 2026 for making arrangements regarding opening of schools.

This year, the winter vacation has been announced early given the freezing cold conditions with Srinagar shivering at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of November 24-25. Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest station where the night temperature plummeted to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius followed by neighbouring Pulwama, which recorded minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department, which forecast the prevailing cold and dry conditions to prevail till the end of this month, attributed the sharp drop to persistent dry weather and clear night skies that allow rapid heat loss from the surface.

People gather around a bonfire to keep warm on a cold morning, at the outskirts of Ranbir Singh Pura in Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
People gather around a bonfire to keep warm on a cold morning, at the outskirts of Ranbir Singh Pura in Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (PTI)

Last year, the winter vacation for schools in Kashmir began in mid December. Kashmir valley is bracing for the 40-day extreme period of winter locally known as 'Chilai Kalan', which begins on December 21. The extreme winters in the valley throw up a multi-pronged challenge for the residents due to freezing of drinking water supply pipes, slippery roads and bone chilling cold above all.

