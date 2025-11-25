ETV Bharat / state

Amid Freezing Temperatures, J-K Govt Announces Early Winter Vacation For Schools In Kashmir

Srinagar: As freezing temperatures grip Kashmir valley, the J&K government on Tuesday ordered early winter vacation for school children.

An order issued by the School Education Department said that all government and recognized private schools upto Higher Secondary level in the Kashmir Division as well as winter zone(s) of the Jammu Division, shall observe winter vacation according to the following schedule:

For pre-primary (Balvatika) classes, the winter vacation shall come into effect immediately from 26 November 2025 to 28 February 2026. From 1st to 8th standard, the vacation shall be observed December 1 2025 to 28th February, 2026 and from 9th standard to 12th standard 11th December 2025 to 22nd February, 2026.

All teaching faculty have been asked to remain available for any academic activity during the vacation period while the teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on 20th February, 2026 for making arrangements regarding opening of schools.