Amid Flood Situation, Katihar Teacher Starts 'Boat-School' To Help Kids Study
Mohammad Sahab, who teaches students up to Class 10, personally brings them from inundated areas to safer locations and escorts them back home after classes.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Katihar: A teacher in the Raghunathpur area under Amdabad block of Bihar's Katihar has transformed a boat into a classroom as floodwater has entered homes, government schools and coaching centres.
This unique 'boat-school' by Mohammad Sahab has neither a bell nor any spacious room. There is only a boat, books and notebooks, and a passion for learning and teaching. Children sit on the boat, surrounded by nothing but water. The boat docks around 2 pm for the midday meal, after which classes resume.
With the consent of parents, Mohammad takes students from inundated areas to safer locations by boat and escorts them back home after study. He teaches students up to the 10th standard.
"There is water in their homes, schools, and coaching centres. I decided to start this 'boat school' because I didn't want the children's education to suffer. I also take responsibility for bringing the children to the safe location and dropping them back home after class," Mohammad said.
Given the current situation, it is not feasible to transport every student by boat. Consequently, this boat-based school is operating with a limited number of children.
Satyam Kumar, a Class 5 student, said he is not afraid to study on the boat. The water level is low where the class is conducted. "My home, school, and coaching centre are submerged. So I come to study here," he added.
Class 6 student Annu Kumari faces a similar situation but aspires to prepare for competitive exams. "There is water in my home, school and coaching centre. But my studies continue on the boat," she added.
Lauding the initiative, social worker Sheikh Masauvar said while boats are typically used for transportation, this young teacher has transformed one into a classroom. Ensuring that children's education continues during the difficult times is a commendable step.
"You have likely seen boats used to transport people from one place to another. But this young teacher has turned a boat into a classroom, allowing the children's education to continue amidst the floods," Masauvar said.
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