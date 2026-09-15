ETV Bharat / state

Amid Flood Situation, Katihar Teacher Starts 'Boat-School' To Help Kids Study

Katihar: A teacher in the Raghunathpur area under Amdabad block of Bihar's Katihar has transformed a boat into a classroom as floodwater has entered homes, government schools and coaching centres.

This unique 'boat-school' by Mohammad Sahab has neither a bell nor any spacious room. There is only a boat, books and notebooks, and a passion for learning and teaching. Children sit on the boat, surrounded by nothing but water. The boat docks around 2 pm for the midday meal, after which classes resume.

With the consent of parents, Mohammad takes students from inundated areas to safer locations by boat and escorts them back home after study. He teaches students up to the 10th standard.

"There is water in their homes, schools, and coaching centres. I decided to start this 'boat school' because I didn't want the children's education to suffer. I also take responsibility for bringing the children to the safe location and dropping them back home after class," Mohammad said.

Given the current situation, it is not feasible to transport every student by boat. Consequently, this boat-based school is operating with a limited number of children.