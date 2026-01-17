Amid Contaminated Water Threat, Jammu Kashmir Regulates Groundwater Exploration
High levels of nitrate have been detected in groundwater in several districts, including Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Kupwara, Rajouri, and Samba, posing a significant health threat.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has regulated groundwater exploration and mandated feasibility studies before undertaking works, warning of legal action for violations.
This comes amid tap water contamination resulting in deaths in the country, with Madhya Pradesh's Indore being the latest to report such cases. Between January 2025 and January 2026, at least 5,500 people fell ill, and 34 died in 22 states and Union territories in India after consuming sewage-contaminated piped drinking water, according to a report by Down to Earth.
In Jammu and Kashmir, an official communication of the government's Jal Shakti Department’s groundwater division has mandated pre-assessments, including hydrogeological studies, geophysical investigations and review of bore logs before installing borewells.
“…processes that are absent in works undertaken by other departments leading to compromised integrity and unsustainable extraction,” it said. The department has tasked J&K’s Jal Shakti’s groundwater division as the sole executing body for permitting the exploration of groundwater.
Kashmir Chief Engineer PHE Rakesh Sharma said they have regulated the exploration of groundswell for ensuring potable water and avoiding instances of contamination.
"The regulation is meant to stop unauthorised extraction of the water and also ensure contamination is reduced. None can extract groundwater without permission now," he told ETV Bharat. According to Sharma, the department would undertake feasibility tests of the site before exploration to avoid contamination.
In India, groundwater exceeded permissible limits of pollutants such as nitrates, according to the annual Ground Water Quality Report released by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). The contamination is largely attributed to agricultural run-off, fertiliser usage and lack of sewage management.
In Jammu and Kashmir, high levels of nitrate have been detected in groundwater in several districts, including Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Kupwara, Rajouri and Samba, posing a serious threat to health.
While the annual groundwater recharge in the region is 2.55 billion cubic metres (BCM), with 2.30 BCM deemed extractable. Currently, the annual extraction stands at 0.51 BCM, with the stage of extraction, a key indicator of groundwater stress, standing at just 22.28 per cent, placing Jammu and Kashmir well below the national average of 60.47 per cent.
But in 2025, vast swathes of paddy fields had to run dry and ultimately shifted to less water-intensive crops after irrigation supplies dried up due to the prolonged dry-weather. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stressed the judicious use of water and indicated the setting up of water storages to mitigate the looming water crisis.
Red-flagging the violation, an official letter from Executive Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE) Ground Water Division Srinagar has expressed grave concern over the execution of borewells and handpumps in Pulwama district without adhering to the Jammu and Kashmir State Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKSWRRA) Act, 2010.
The law, according to an official letter, authorises the groundwater division for the construction, regulation and sustainable management of groundwater extraction, including hand pump wells, bore wells and tube wells in the region.
The official has directed stopping ongoing borewell and handpump works under official schemes and called for the submission of groundwater proposals for technical scrutiny, feasibility assessment and execution through the official channels.
“Immediately cease all ongoing bore well/hand pump works under any scheme (CDF/MPLADS/CAPEX, etc.). Do not proceed with tendering or allotment of any groundwater-related work without prior written concurrence from this office,” it said.
The department noted that drilling activity undertaken without the involvement and approval of Jal Shakti is illegal and punishable under the JKSWRRA Act, 2010 and warned of seizing unauthorised drilling machinery, imposing heavy penalties and initiating legal proceedings against violating agencies.
