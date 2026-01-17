ETV Bharat / state

Amid Contaminated Water Threat, Jammu Kashmir Regulates Groundwater Exploration

A man from Ward 1 of Ritti Panchayat in J&K's Udhampur climbs down into a brick-lined well to draw water on Jan 16, 2026 | File Photo ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has regulated groundwater exploration and mandated feasibility studies before undertaking works, warning of legal action for violations.

This comes amid tap water contamination resulting in deaths in the country, with Madhya Pradesh's Indore being the latest to report such cases. Between January 2025 and January 2026, at least 5,500 people fell ill, and 34 died in 22 states and Union territories in India after consuming sewage-contaminated piped drinking water, according to a report by Down to Earth.

In Jammu and Kashmir, an official communication of the government's Jal Shakti Department’s groundwater division has mandated pre-assessments, including hydrogeological studies, geophysical investigations and review of bore logs before installing borewells.

“…processes that are absent in works undertaken by other departments leading to compromised integrity and unsustainable extraction,” it said. The department has tasked J&K’s Jal Shakti’s groundwater division as the sole executing body for permitting the exploration of groundwater.

Kashmir Chief Engineer PHE Rakesh Sharma said they have regulated the exploration of groundswell for ensuring potable water and avoiding instances of contamination.

"The regulation is meant to stop unauthorised extraction of the water and also ensure contamination is reduced. None can extract groundwater without permission now," he told ETV Bharat. According to Sharma, the department would undertake feasibility tests of the site before exploration to avoid contamination.

In India, groundwater exceeded permissible limits of pollutants such as nitrates, according to the annual Ground Water Quality Report released by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). The contamination is largely attributed to agricultural run-off, fertiliser usage and lack of sewage management.