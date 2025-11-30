ETV Bharat / state

Amid BLO Deaths During SIR, Poll Officials Digitise Voter Data In Record Time In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Amid an uproar over the deaths of Booth Level Officers during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of voter lists in various states, a BLO supervisor along with her team in Madhya Pradesh has digitised the records in record time.

Jabalpur-based BLO supervisor Snehlata Patel and her team have digitized data pertaining to 7,706 voters across 10 booths within the stipulated deadline of November 26. In recognition of her fear, the Election Commission has rewarded Snehlata with a chopper ride to Bandhavgarh under the PM Shri air service.

BLO Supervisor Snehlata Patel busy in digitisation of voter data in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat over the achievement, Snehlata said that by the time she and her team of 24 people received the counting sheets, it was already November 10.

“So, we had only sixteen days to reach these 7,000-plus voters. We divided the work into several parts. The first requirement was awareness. We also enlisted the help of those with influence in that community. When people are aware, they come forward to fill out their forms. Furthermore, we didn't set fixed working hours. Sometimes, our BLO colleagues would work from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m," the BLO supervisor recalled.