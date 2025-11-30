Amid BLO Deaths During SIR, Poll Officials Digitise Voter Data In Record Time In Madhya Pradesh
BLO Supervisor Snehlata Patel along with her team have completed the digitisation of over 7000 voters' data well before the set deadline.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Bhopal: Amid an uproar over the deaths of Booth Level Officers during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of voter lists in various states, a BLO supervisor along with her team in Madhya Pradesh has digitised the records in record time.
Jabalpur-based BLO supervisor Snehlata Patel and her team have digitized data pertaining to 7,706 voters across 10 booths within the stipulated deadline of November 26. In recognition of her fear, the Election Commission has rewarded Snehlata with a chopper ride to Bandhavgarh under the PM Shri air service.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat over the achievement, Snehlata said that by the time she and her team of 24 people received the counting sheets, it was already November 10.
“So, we had only sixteen days to reach these 7,000-plus voters. We divided the work into several parts. The first requirement was awareness. We also enlisted the help of those with influence in that community. When people are aware, they come forward to fill out their forms. Furthermore, we didn't set fixed working hours. Sometimes, our BLO colleagues would work from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m," the BLO supervisor recalled.
Over the specific challenges in the SIR exercise, Snehlata said that the biggest challenge was to reach out to the working class for the voter list revision. “The challenge was how to meet the target in the Nat Basti and Kevat Basti. We would leave for these settlements at 6 a.m. and work until 8:30 p.m. It was like finding a needle in the haystack. Many families are in other states. Collecting data on all of them was extremely difficult, but we completed the work within the stipulated time,” she said.
BLO Deaths Amid SIR
The deaths of Booth Level Officers during the ongoing SIR has led to a political row. In Madhya Pradesh, at least nine BLOs have died while several others have fallen ill allegedly due to workload related to the voter list revision. In West Bengal, at least four BLOs died under similar circumstances as on November 28. The Election Commission of India, which had announced the SIR exercise on October 27 in nine states and three Union Territories.
Employee leader Umashankar Tiwari has demanded compensation to the next of kin of the deceased officials.
100% Targets Achieved In These MP Districts
As of November 29th, 90% of the SIR work has been completed in Madhya Pradesh. The districts with 100% digitization include Betul, Neemuch, and Ashok Nagar. According to the SIR survey, Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in the distribution of vote counts at 99.89% distribution. The state ranks fifth in digitization, with 86.47% of the work completed.
