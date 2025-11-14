Amid Bihar Polls, Left Parties In Bengal Seek Revival And A United Front Against TMC And BJP
Despite disagreements and debates over tactics and rhetoric, both CPI(M) and CPIML (Liberation) have said they see a future where Left forces can come together.
Kolkata: As Bihar waits for election results, speculations are rife that the outcome of the polls could reshape the Opposition tactics in neighbouring West Bengal, where Assembly elections are likely to be held by March-April 2026.
Political parties here are of the opinion that Bihar's outcome will influence their poll strategy. Keeping this in mind, the Left parties in West Bengal now seem desperate to unite all the forces against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Even the CPIML (Liberation) is pushing for a revival of the Left in Bengal. For this, it has introduced a slogan - 'We want revival of the Left in Bengal', ahead of the party's 13th conference to be organised in Naihati from November 18-20.
Last year's Naihati bypoll still looms large in discussions. For the first time, the CPI(M) supported a Liberation candidate Debajyoti Majumdar, who finished third. While the Left's vote share rose slightly in Naihati, the Liberation candidate did not receive the full transfer of CPI(M) votes, which has caused some discontent between the two parties.
Partha Ghosh, member of the CPIML (Liberation) state secretariat, said the party had supported Left Front candidates before where it could not field its own. He stressed that though they did not win in Naihati, the party's vote percentage increased. "The result obviously fell short of expectations. Both sides must reflect on why all CPI(M) votes did not come to Liberation," Ghosh said.
The Liberation's statements suggest that the party does want to join broader efforts to oppose both BJP and TMC. At the same time, the Pradesh Congress in Bengal has come up with a different approach. State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar has openly favoured contesting on all 294 assembly seats.
As far as Bihar is concerned, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Liberation, CPI(M) and the INDIA bloc fought together against the BJP and JDU. It remains to be seen how the Bihar results influence alliances and tactics in Bengal. Also, will the Left Front be able to come to a consensus against BJP and the ruling TMC? Several such questions seem pertinent at this juncture.
Meanwhile, CPIML (Liberation) has publicly dismissed a claim from the CPI(M) on the so-called "Modi-Mamata setting theory" that alleges an understanding between the TMC and BJP. Before the assembly elections, CPIM Liberation has claimed this theory as "absurd". In its November 6 edition in the party mouthpiece 'Deshabrati', an article titled "We want the revival of Leftism in Bengal", written by Kartik Pal on behalf of the CPIML state committee, set out the Liberation's outlook for revival.
In the article, Pal argued that the Left must take a firm stand against "fascism" and strengthen people's movements against what he described as the state government's anti-people decisions. He wrote that the TMC and BJP function like "two sides of the same coin", but made it clear that the CPI(M)'s "Modi-Mamata setting theory" was a flawed and misleading interpretation that could, in fact, end up helping the BJP consolidate its ground in the state.
The piece also highlighted the Left's long history of struggle in West Bengal, citing that the state remains a significant social and political base for Left forces even though there is not a single Left MLA in the current assembly.
In response, CPM state committee member and SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya said he did not want to comment without reading the full article, but pointed to recent scandals such as Saradha and Narada as signs that there may be under-the-table understandings between TMC and BJP.
"Liberation's article was unlikely to break Left unity ahead of the assembly polls. Whether there is a TMC-BJP setting or not, we both agree that they are destroying Bengal. We believe that unity based on this common understanding will go far," he said.
Partha Ghosh of CPIML (Liberation) also echoed the need for unity but added a practical warning about rebuilding the Left, saying they must reach out beyond rhetoric. "We have no differences in opposing the Trinamool and the BJP in this state. But nothing must be done that strengthens the BJP's ground," he said.
He further urged the Left parties to go beyond binary slogans, and engage directly with villagers and slum dwellers, and to listen to their complaints, understand their situation and live among them and not just make speeches on television. "If we cannot reach out to people at grassroots, then Left in Bengal cannot come out of the darkness," he said.
Despite disagreements and debates over tactics and rhetoric, both the CPI(M) and CPIML (Liberation) have said they see a future where Left forces can come together. For now, all parties are closely watching Bihar's results to see which path the Congress and other Opposition groups will take and how that might shape the prospects for unity in Bengal ahead of the assembly elections.
