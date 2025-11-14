ETV Bharat / state

Amid Bihar Polls, Left Parties In Bengal Seek Revival And A United Front Against TMC And BJP

Kolkata: As Bihar waits for election results, speculations are rife that the outcome of the polls could reshape the Opposition tactics in neighbouring West Bengal, where Assembly elections are likely to be held by March-April 2026.

Political parties here are of the opinion that Bihar's outcome will influence their poll strategy. Keeping this in mind, the Left parties in West Bengal now seem desperate to unite all the forces against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Even the CPIML (Liberation) is pushing for a revival of the Left in Bengal. For this, it has introduced a slogan - 'We want revival of the Left in Bengal', ahead of the party's 13th conference to be organised in Naihati from November 18-20.

Last year's Naihati bypoll still looms large in discussions. For the first time, the CPI(M) supported a Liberation candidate Debajyoti Majumdar, who finished third. While the Left's vote share rose slightly in Naihati, the Liberation candidate did not receive the full transfer of CPI(M) votes, which has caused some discontent between the two parties.

Partha Ghosh, member of the CPIML (Liberation) state secretariat, said the party had supported Left Front candidates before where it could not field its own. He stressed that though they did not win in Naihati, the party's vote percentage increased. "The result obviously fell short of expectations. Both sides must reflect on why all CPI(M) votes did not come to Liberation," Ghosh said.

The Liberation's statements suggest that the party does want to join broader efforts to oppose both BJP and TMC. At the same time, the Pradesh Congress in Bengal has come up with a different approach. State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar has openly favoured contesting on all 294 assembly seats.

As far as Bihar is concerned, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Liberation, CPI(M) and the INDIA bloc fought together against the BJP and JDU. It remains to be seen how the Bihar results influence alliances and tactics in Bengal. Also, will the Left Front be able to come to a consensus against BJP and the ruling TMC? Several such questions seem pertinent at this juncture.

Meanwhile, CPIML (Liberation) has publicly dismissed a claim from the CPI(M) on the so-called "Modi-Mamata setting theory" that alleges an understanding between the TMC and BJP. Before the assembly elections, CPIM Liberation has claimed this theory as "absurd". In its November 6 edition in the party mouthpiece 'Deshabrati', an article titled "We want the revival of Leftism in Bengal", written by Kartik Pal on behalf of the CPIML state committee, set out the Liberation's outlook for revival.