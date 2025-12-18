ETV Bharat / state

Amid Backlash, Odisha BJP Legislators Seek Rollback Of MLAs' Salary Hike

Bhubaneswar: Amid widespread backlash, legislators of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider the decision to hike the salaries of MLAs.

The legislators submitted a written proposal to the Chief Minister during a meeting of BJP legislative party here on Thursday, said the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling. "Today, an important meeting was held at the state BJP office under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in which the issue of salary and allowance hike of Odisha MLAs was discussed. All the MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party have requested the Chief Minister to reconsider it respecting the public opinion," he said.

Senior Congress leader and former legislator Prasad Harichandan wrote to the Governor seeking his intervention on the issue. He announced in a press conference that he would not accept the increased salary. "According to Constitutional provisions, the salary hike of MLAs is decided in the house. Such a constitutional right should be exercised with great restraint and caution. But in the double engine government, now the salary and allowances of state Assembly members and former MLAs have been increased three times. But this increase is not acceptable to the common public," he said.