Amid AI Fear And Job Market Slowdown, IIITDM Kurnool's Students Land In Jobs With Impressive Pay

Kurnool: At a time when studying has become life itself for many young students, a group of bright minds from Kurnool's Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing (IIITDM) has shown what a combination of determination and discipline can achieve.

Their commitment earned wholehearted support from their parents. Even though they faced several obstacles, they moved forward by overcoming each. Without wasting time, they mastered their subjects as well as additional skills. Today, their hard work has placed them in top companies with impressive salary packages.

On one side, artificial intelligence (AI) is disrupting the job market. On the other hand, the global economic recession continues to affect employees across industries. Leading companies like Amazon, Intel, TCS, Microsoft, and Google have been laying off employees on a large scale. Meanwhile, campus recruitments have been stagnant for the past few years, leaving many young graduates in despair. In these difficult times, 50 students of IIITDM, Kurnool, have overcome all obstacles and secured excellent placements with huge annual packages.

These students hail from ordinary, poor, and middle-class families. With perseverance and hard work, they have climbed to great heights in leading companies, earning salaries of several lakhs per year. Among the top achievers are students who secured offers with packages of Rs 65 lakh and Rs 53 lakh. They have proved that strong determination can turn dreams into reality.