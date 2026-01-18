ETV Bharat / state

Amhara Village Is Bihar's Cradle Of Doctors

Patna: Imagine a village in a state like Bihar that houses dozens of doctors of national and international repute. Amhara is just the place located at a distance of 55 km from Patna. It’s a village that has carved a reputation for itself as being a hub of doctors.

This 'Village of Doctors' has produced over a hundred doctors and has emerged as Bihar's pride. The most significant feature of Amhara village is that for its youth, becoming a doctor is not just a profession, but a tradition in social service. Doctors from this village are providing services not only in Bihar but in various other parts of India and even abroad. It is an example cited in the medical world.

A view of Amhara village in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

One of the prominent names from this village is that of Dr Shashi Ranjan, who is a well-known name in the ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) field. He has achieved national and international recognition and is considered one of India's leading experts in the field. He received his early education in this village, and despite limited resources and difficult circumstances, he completed his medical studies specialising in the complex ENT stream.

He is known not only for the modern treatment he provides but also for his sensitive and supportive attitude towards the patients. This has earned him special recognition. He still maintains a strong connection with Amhara village and periodically organises health camps to raise awareness among the villagers and the youth.

Another popular name here is that of Dr Satyajit, a doctor who considers medicine as a service. Dr Satyajit has defined medicine as a means of social service. Born into a modest rural family, he never gave up on his goal despite limited resources. He is considered particularly sensitive towards the poor and the needy. He has become known for treating patients, often without fees or at a very low cost. Even after establishing himself in the city, he regularly visits the village to conduct free health check-ups and guide the students.

Dr. Satyajit recounted that during his student days, his father gave him a book on Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis, who is also known by his Chinese name Ke Dihua. He was an Indian physician who was dispatched to China for medical assistance during the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1938, along with his four peers. He then read ‘The Citadel’. Today, he remains a source of inspiration and a mentor to students in Amhara and the surrounding areas.