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Amendment To Respect For Guru Granth Sahib Act: Punjab Forms 7-member Coordination Committee

This committee will maintain coordination with the committee formed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and deliberate on matters related to the Act.

Sikh devotees carry Guru Granth Sahib in a palanquin during a Nagar Kirtan.
Sikh devotees carry Guru Granth Sahib in a palanquin during a Nagar Kirtan. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The Punjab government has constituted a seven-member coordination committee regarding the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. This committee will maintain coordination with the committee formed by Akal Takht Sahib and deliberate on matters related to the Act.

The committee includes former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, and Sant Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Khera. Additionally, retired Justice Jaspal Singh, retired Justice Gurbir Singh, retired IPS officer and chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and legal officer Preet Inder Pal Singh will also serve as members of the committee.

A key responsibility of this committee will be to coordinate with the committee constituted by Akal Takht Sahib. This step has been taken to facilitate coordination between religious organisations and the government regarding amendments to the legal provisions concerning the reverence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The ‘Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ has been introduced in the Punjab Assembly. This Bill pertains to amending the ‘Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008’.

Earlier, discussions regarding coordination between the government and Sri Akal Takht Sahib concerning amendments to the Act were also held. The matter relates to legal provisions and penalties concerning incidents of sacrilege against Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Now, with the Punjab government constituting a seven-member committee, a formal framework has been established to facilitate coordination between the government and Sikh religious organisations on this issue.

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TAGGED:

AKAL TAKHT SAHIB
COORDINATION COMMITTEE
SRI GURU GRANTH SAHIB
RESPECT FOR GURU GRANT SAHIB ACT
PUNJAB FORMS COORDINATION COMMITTEE

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