ETV Bharat / state

Amendment To Respect For Guru Granth Sahib Act: Punjab Forms 7-member Coordination Committee

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has constituted a seven-member coordination committee regarding the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. This committee will maintain coordination with the committee formed by Akal Takht Sahib and deliberate on matters related to the Act.

The committee includes former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, and Sant Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Khera. Additionally, retired Justice Jaspal Singh, retired Justice Gurbir Singh, retired IPS officer and chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and legal officer Preet Inder Pal Singh will also serve as members of the committee.

A key responsibility of this committee will be to coordinate with the committee constituted by Akal Takht Sahib. This step has been taken to facilitate coordination between religious organisations and the government regarding amendments to the legal provisions concerning the reverence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.