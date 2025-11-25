ETV Bharat / state

'Amend RTE Act Suitably To Protect Teachers': Stalin Urges PM Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suitably amend RTE Act, 2009, and NCTE Act, 1993, to protect teachers and render them eligible for promotions.

Such a move, he argued, would make the teachers eligible for promotions and enable them to contribute without disrupting the education of the children. Seeking the Prime Minister's support on the subject, the Chief Minister urged Modi to instruct the Ministry of Education to take necessary steps to suitably amend Section 23 of the RTE Act, 2009, and Section 12A of the NCTE Act, 1993.

"Such amendments alone can ensure that teachers who were in service as on August 23, 2010, are duly protected, remain eligible for promotions, and continue to contribute without disruption to the education of our children," Stalin said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

The matter needed to be resolved urgently, as it concerned lakhs of teachers across the country, including a substantial number in Tamil Nadu. He cited a recent judgement of the Supreme Court requiring all in-service teachers who have not passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to acquire such qualification within two years to continue in service, and even teachers with less than five years of service left shall not be eligible for promotions unless they cleared the TET.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) initially exempted teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, from new qualification requirements like the TET. However, this subsequent interpretation of the Right to Education Act by the Supreme Court has made TET compulsory even for these existing teachers, superseding the earlier exemption.

"Consequently, these teachers were now obliged to pass the TET within two years or face termination of their employment, leading to significant administrative and personal hardship," the Chief Minister said in the letter.