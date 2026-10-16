Kuki Woman Dead In Ambush By Suspected NSCN-IM Militants In Manipur
The husband of the deceased sustained bullet injuries, and two other civilians remain missing following the attack in Manipur’s Kamjong district.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Tezpur: A woman from the Kuki-Zo community was killed, while her husband sustained bullet injuries and two other civilians went missing following an ambush by suspected NSCN-IM cadre in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday evening.
The four Kuki-Zo civilians were travelling from Molvailup to Phaikoh when they were attacked by the militants.
According to a press release issued by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the incident occurred at around 4 pm when the four civilians were travelling to Phaikoh to purchase essential commodities.
The woman, identified as Hatneikim Haokip, was killed on the spot, while her husband, Jamkhongam Haokip, sustained bullet wounds. The whereabouts of the other two civilians remain unknown so far.
The KZC strongly condemned the incident and called for an immediate and impartial investigation, demanding accountability for those responsible.
In the release, the council said the latest killing has taken the death toll of Kuki-Zo civilians in violence attributed to NSCN-IM and ZUF(K) to 30.
The KZC also raised questions over what it described as selective accountability in dealing with allegations of violence involving different armed groups in Manipur.
Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho’s reported demand for the removal of his colleague, Nemcha Kipgen, over alleged complicity in the killing of Naga civilians, the council said allegations against individuals and organisations must be investigated impartially, irrespective of political affiliations or community identity.
The council further stated that if Naga leaders were demanding the abrogation of the suspension of operations (SoO) agreements with Kuki armed groups, the ceasefire arrangement with NSCN-IM should also be reviewed under the same standards.
The KZC also referred to allegations of violence against Kuki civilians during the 1990s and recent killings, arguing that all individuals and organisations must be held accountable under the law.
Emphasising the need for equal treatment, the council urged the government to ensure consistent and impartial action against all allegations of grave violence.
The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of civilians in the strife-torn region, particularly those travelling between villages to procure essential commodities amid continuing tensions.
Further details regarding the fate of the two missing civilians and the condition of the injured man are awaited.
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