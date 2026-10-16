ETV Bharat / state

Kuki Woman Dead In Ambush By Suspected NSCN-IM Militants In Manipur

The charred remains of a two-wheeler after the attack by suspected NSCN-IM militants. ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: A woman from the Kuki-Zo community was killed, while her husband sustained bullet injuries and two other civilians went missing following an ambush by suspected NSCN-IM cadre in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday evening.

The four Kuki-Zo civilians were travelling from Molvailup to Phaikoh when they were attacked by the militants.

According to a press release issued by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the incident occurred at around 4 pm when the four civilians were travelling to Phaikoh to purchase essential commodities.

The woman, identified as Hatneikim Haokip, was killed on the spot, while her husband, Jamkhongam Haokip, sustained bullet wounds. The whereabouts of the other two civilians remain unknown so far.

The KZC strongly condemned the incident and called for an immediate and impartial investigation, demanding accountability for those responsible.

In the release, the council said the latest killing has taken the death toll of Kuki-Zo civilians in violence attributed to NSCN-IM and ZUF(K) to 30.

The KZC also raised questions over what it described as selective accountability in dealing with allegations of violence involving different armed groups in Manipur.