Ambulance Set On Fire Amid SDPI-CPI(M) Clash In Kerala, Police Register Cases

Thiruvananthapuram: An ambulance was set on fire and another damaged in incidents suspected to be the result of a clash between workers of SDPI and the CPI(M) at Nedumangad here, police said on Monday.

According to Nedumangad police, tension erupted in the area after a local CPI(M) leader Deepu was allegedly attacked by SDPI activists at Azhicode near Aruvikkara on Sunday 8 pm.

Later, unidentified persons allegedly targeted the houses of SDPI workers. Masked individuals were seen damaging an ambulance, a car and a scooter parked in front of the house of SDPI activist Samad in Nedumangad at around 11.30 pm, police said.

In a suspected retaliatory move, an ambulance operated by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), parked near a government hospital in Nedumangad, was set on fire early Monday morning.