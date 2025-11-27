ETV Bharat / state

Ambulance Driver, Private Hospital Booked For Shifting Patient From Govt Facility For 'Commission'

Meerut: A case was registered against a private hospital and an ambulance driver for allegedly taking a paralysed patient out of a state-run medical college and moving him to a private facility in return for a commission, officials said on Thursday. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria told PTI that Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, was admitted to Meerut Medical College on November 15.

On November 16, an ambulance driver named Tushar allegedly convinced the family to transfer the patient to Alpha Hospital in Mangalpande Nagar for Rs 25,000, promising better treatment. The family, after spending over Rs 90,000 with no significant improvement in the patient's health, filed a complaint on Wednesday, Kataria said.

Acting on the complaint, Deputy CMO launched a probe, in which he confirmed that Mukesh was admitted to the Alpha Hospital, with the ambulance driver's name and contact recorded in the hospital register, the official said, adding that the management failed to provide a clear explanation for admitting the patient from the government facility.