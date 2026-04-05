ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed In Road Mishap In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: As many as four persons were killed after an out-of-control Scorpio-N ran over them at Bhittikala village at Ambikapur-Raipur National Highway 130 in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Police said, the Scorpio-N, after hitting women pedestrians, collided with a trailer. The driver of the SUV and three women were killed in the accident. Personnel from Manipur police station rushed to the mishap spot. Locals said the driver of the SUV may have been driving too fast under the influence of alcohol.

"He (the driver) lost control of the vehicle and ran over three women walking on the road. The driver then rammed the vehicle into a trailer," said an eyewitness. Police have registered a case and initiated probe into the incident. A police officer said the bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.