Four Killed In Road Mishap In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
The mishap occurred as an SUV ran over three pedestrians at Bhittikala village. The driver of the SUV was also killed in the mishap.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Surguja: As many as four persons were killed after an out-of-control Scorpio-N ran over them at Bhittikala village at Ambikapur-Raipur National Highway 130 in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
Police said, the Scorpio-N, after hitting women pedestrians, collided with a trailer. The driver of the SUV and three women were killed in the accident. Personnel from Manipur police station rushed to the mishap spot. Locals said the driver of the SUV may have been driving too fast under the influence of alcohol.
"He (the driver) lost control of the vehicle and ran over three women walking on the road. The driver then rammed the vehicle into a trailer," said an eyewitness. Police have registered a case and initiated probe into the incident. A police officer said the bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.
In another mishap, two youth were critically injured after their bike was hit by a vehicle from the rear at Mahasamund district of the state. According to the victim's family, 21-year-old Shravan Dhivar, a resident of Raipur Mandir Hasaud, had gone to the Khallari fair with his friend, 18-year-old Rahul Dhivar.
After visiting the fair, the two friends were returning home on their bikes. When they reached Bagbahara Road at Fingeshwar, a short distance from their native village, Mandir Hasaud, they tried to overtake a vehicle. Meanwhile, another bike coming from behind hit them hard. The youth were injured in the mishap and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the condition of the injured is critical and a probe has been initiated into the incident.
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