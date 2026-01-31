Ambikapur Farmer Takes Strawberry Route To Prosperity
Lal Bahadur Singh diversified from traditional paddy cultivation to strawberry farming.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Surguja: Income from farming can be remunerative and add to the farmer’s prosperity. All that's needed is an application of advanced and modern farming techniques. This has been demonstrated by a farmer from Ambikapur who has earned lakhs of rupees in profit from growing strawberries while achieving higher yields at lower costs.
Lal Bahadur Singh says that having traditionally cultivated paddy, he has been trying his hand at strawberry farming for the last few years. Aided by the Horticulture Department, he initially planted 2,000 strawberry plants on 50 decimals of land that brought him a profit of Rs one lakh. This led him to scale up his strawberry cultivation, and gradually his profits reached around Rs 7 lakh.
He disclosed that a single strawberry plant costs around Rs 13. Its cultivation requires other inputs like fertilizer, water and pesticides in order to ensure a healthy crop and protect it from pests. He said the amount of pesticides required to be sprayed on the crop depends on the number of pests threatening its existence.
"Strawberries are currently selling for up to Rs 400 per kg in the market. There is a good margin of profit in both wholesale and retail sales," Lal Bagadur Singh said.
He went on to state, "Our family normally cultivates rice. But with the help of the Horticulture Department, I started growing strawberries. The first year saw a return of around Rs one lakh, which has been increasing every year. Many farmers are now coming to me to learn about strawberry cultivation. Growing this fruit with understanding and care yields substantial profits."
Superintendent at the Horticulture Department, Ganga Ram, explained, "Strawberries are a seasonal fruit. Lal Bahadur Singh has been cultivating strawberries here for the last four years. Previously, this fruit wasn't cultivated here. Our department selected the farmer and encouraged him to cultivate strawberries. He worked very hard, and his profits have been increasing year after year."
He added, "Strawberry cultivation costs approximately Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per hectare. This includes everything from fertilizers to saplings and pesticides. If a farmer works hard and takes good care of the crop, his profits are higher. Proper use of pesticides results in a good harvest and a good weight of the produce. As for the variety, the Winter Dawn variety is currently giving the best yields."
The Superintendent said that the majority of the farmers demand the Winter Dawn variety. When it's not available locally, they source it from other states.
"Currently, the plants are being procured from Pune and Mahabaleshwar. Several things must be taken into consideration when planting crops. This includes preparing the land for planting, applying fertilizers on time and spraying pesticides," he said.
The Horticulture Department provides the farmers with a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for growing strawberries. This includes Rs 80,000 per hectare for planting and Rs 20,000 per hectare for mulching. The Department hopes that more farmers will take to strawberry cultivation in the coming days.
Read More