Ambikapur Farmer Takes Strawberry Route To Prosperity

Surguja: Income from farming can be remunerative and add to the farmer’s prosperity. All that's needed is an application of advanced and modern farming techniques. This has been demonstrated by a farmer from Ambikapur who has earned lakhs of rupees in profit from growing strawberries while achieving higher yields at lower costs.

Lal Bahadur Singh says that having traditionally cultivated paddy, he has been trying his hand at strawberry farming for the last few years. Aided by the Horticulture Department, he initially planted 2,000 strawberry plants on 50 decimals of land that brought him a profit of Rs one lakh. This led him to scale up his strawberry cultivation, and gradually his profits reached around Rs 7 lakh.

He disclosed that a single strawberry plant costs around Rs 13. Its cultivation requires other inputs like fertilizer, water and pesticides in order to ensure a healthy crop and protect it from pests. He said the amount of pesticides required to be sprayed on the crop depends on the number of pests threatening its existence.

"Strawberries are currently selling for up to Rs 400 per kg in the market. There is a good margin of profit in both wholesale and retail sales," Lal Bagadur Singh said.

He went on to state, "Our family normally cultivates rice. But with the help of the Horticulture Department, I started growing strawberries. The first year saw a return of around Rs one lakh, which has been increasing every year. Many farmers are now coming to me to learn about strawberry cultivation. Growing this fruit with understanding and care yields substantial profits."