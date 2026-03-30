ETV Bharat / state

Ambikapur-Delhi Flight Service Begins, Marking Historic First For Sarguja In Chhattishgarh

Sarguja: In a major boost to regional connectivity, the Sarguja division witnessed a historic moment on Sunday, as a commercial flight operated for the first time between Ambikapur and Delhi. Marking a new chapter in Chhattisgarh's aviation landscape, a 72-seater Alliance Air ATR (turboprop) aircraft took off from Delhi in the morning and landed at Ambikapur's Maa Mahamaya Airport.

Soon after arrival, the same aircraft departed for Delhi, completing the inaugural round of operations.

Historic First Flight Between Ambikapur and Delhi

This marks the first-ever direct air connectivity between Ambikapur and the national capital, significantly reducing travel time and improving accessibility for the region. The development is being seen as a milestone for Sarguja, which has long awaited reliable air transport services.

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