Ambikapur-Delhi Flight Service Begins, Marking Historic First For Sarguja In Chhattishgarh
Sarguja witnessed its first Ambikapur-Delhi flight when an Alliance Air ATR landed at Maa Mahamaya Airport, marking a historic boost to regional connectivity.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Sarguja: In a major boost to regional connectivity, the Sarguja division witnessed a historic moment on Sunday, as a commercial flight operated for the first time between Ambikapur and Delhi. Marking a new chapter in Chhattisgarh's aviation landscape, a 72-seater Alliance Air ATR (turboprop) aircraft took off from Delhi in the morning and landed at Ambikapur's Maa Mahamaya Airport.
Soon after arrival, the same aircraft departed for Delhi, completing the inaugural round of operations.
Historic First Flight Between Ambikapur and Delhi
This marks the first-ever direct air connectivity between Ambikapur and the national capital, significantly reducing travel time and improving accessibility for the region. The development is being seen as a milestone for Sarguja, which has long awaited reliable air transport services.
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Virtually Inaugurates Service
The service launch was virtually inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who described it as a major step towards strengthening infrastructure and accelerating regional development. The initiative is expected to benefit not only Ambikapur but the entire Sarguja division.
Passengers Welcome Much-Needed Connectivity Boost
Passengers arriving from Delhi expressed happiness over the smooth journey, while those travelling to Delhi welcomed the service, calling it a time-saving and convenient option compared to existing routes.
Boost To Tourism, Trade and Opportunities
The new air route is expected to enhance tourism, improve access to healthcare and education, and create economic opportunities by connecting Sarguja more closely with major urban centres across India.
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