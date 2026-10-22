ETV Bharat / state

Ambedkar Open University Plans Agreement With Arab Open University To Offer Telugu Education In Gulf

Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Asian Open Universities in Manila ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University is set to agree with the Arab Open University to expand educational opportunities for Telugu-speaking people living in Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Professor Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University, held discussions with representatives of the Arab Open University on Wednesday during the conference of Vice-Chancellors of Asian Open Universities in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ghanta said, "This agreement will contribute to the expansion of higher education in Gulf countries and open up new avenues for the growth of distance education." He further explained that the three-day conference in Manila focused on developing educational policies and addressing the challenges facing the education sector.