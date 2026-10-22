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Ambedkar Open University Plans Agreement With Arab Open University To Offer Telugu Education In Gulf

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University plans to collaborate with the Arab Open University to provide educational opportunities to Telugu-speaking residents of Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Ambedkar Open University Plans Agreement With Arab Open University To Offer Telugu Education In Gulf
Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Asian Open Universities in Manila (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University is set to agree with the Arab Open University to expand educational opportunities for Telugu-speaking people living in Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Professor Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University, held discussions with representatives of the Arab Open University on Wednesday during the conference of Vice-Chancellors of Asian Open Universities in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ghanta said, "This agreement will contribute to the expansion of higher education in Gulf countries and open up new avenues for the growth of distance education."

He further explained that the three-day conference in Manila focused on developing educational policies and addressing the challenges facing the education sector.

Vice-Chancellors and representatives of open universities discussed several key issues, including digital teaching methods, course delivery in English and local languages, and the role of open universities across Asian nations. The conference also explored the scope for establishing cooperation agreements among educational institutions.

The initiative is expected to provide Telugu-speaking residents in the Gulf with greater opportunities to pursue education through digital and distance learning platforms. Such collaborations can help learners access educational programmes.

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TAGGED:

ARAB OPEN UNIVERSITY
TELUGU EDUCATION GULF COUNTRIES
GHANTA CHAKRAPANI
DISTANCE EDUCATION
DR BR AMBEDKAR OPEN UNIVERSITY

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