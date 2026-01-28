ETV Bharat / state

'Ambassadors Of Healthy Living': Karnataka Minister Wants Children To Lead The Charge Of Better Nutrition

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy at the Traditional Food Expo and Competition, Sanskriti Swad, organised in association with Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University). ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Wednesday said that children can play a key role in building healthy eating habits and strengthening agriculture, if they are introduced early to nutritious food and farming practices. He was speaking at the Traditional Food Expo and Competition, Sanskriti Swad, organised in association with Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University).

The pre-event was organised by the Department of Life Sciences, Kristu Jayanti University, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka. Along with the food expo, competitions such as an Ideathon, Brandathon and photography contest were held, bringing together students, farmers, teachers and officials.



Teaching Nutrition from Farm to Plate; Value Addition Key to Farmer Income

Inaugurating the event, the minister stressed the need to familiarise children with crops like millets and help them understand the journey of food from cultivation to consumption. “This interest starts with children. When they understand the importance of nutritious food, they influence their families and communities,” Chaluvarayaswamy said. “They become ambassadors of healthy living.”

He said awareness should go beyond taste and focus on the value of food. According to him, children who learn about farming and nutrition early are more likely to make informed choices and support local agriculture in the long run.

The minister underlined that agriculture cannot stop at cultivation alone. “From growing millets to processing, branding and marketing them, every step matters,” he said. “Properly branded products fetch better prices and ensure better income for farmers.”

Referring to lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said food shortages highlighted the need for efficient production and distribution. “Farmers face economic challenges. By linking universities, farmers and the government, we can bridge gaps between cultivation, education and markets,” he added.



Learning Through Experience