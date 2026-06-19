ETV Bharat / state

Ambassador Hotel Moves Delhi HC Against Govt's Eviction Notice

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear an appeal by the owners of the iconic Ambassador Hotel, Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Pvt Ltd, challenging an appellate court order that ruled in favour of the Centre in a property dispute.

Hearing the matter on Wednesday, Justice Tejas Karia issued notice on the company's application seeking interim relief and directed that the appeal be listed before the roster bench on July 23. The dispute concerns the northern block of Sujan Singh Park, which includes the Ambassador Hotel. The Centre issued an eviction notice to the hotel on June 11 on the grounds of breach of lease conditions.

According to the plea filed by Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Pvt Ltd, a district judge (appellate court) on June 9 set aside a 2009 decision of a senior civil judge cum rent controller, which had held the legality of the property. The plea also sought an immediate stay on the eviction notice.