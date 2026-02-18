ETV Bharat / state

Ambala STF Nabs Two Pakistani Nationals Who Had Escaped From Jammu Juvenile Observation Home

Ambala: The Ambala Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the two Pakistani nationals who had escaped from Ranbir Singh Pura Juvenile Home in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. As per officials, the duo was nabbed from the premises of Ambala Cantonment railway station. However, their Indian accomplice, who is said to be the mastermind, is still absconding.

The arrested Pakistani nationals have been identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Sanaullah, a resident of Muzaffargarh, Punjab (Pakistan), and 21-year-old Ehsan Anwar, a resident of Nankana Sahib, Punjab (Pakistan).

Sharing information about the arrest, STF SP Vikrant Bhushan said that three inmates including Sanaullah and Anwar had escaped from the RS Pura Juvenile Home. "Ambala STF arrested the two absconding Pakistani nationals from Ambala railway station premises and handed them over to Jammu and Kashmir Police. Mohammad Sanaullah had been lodged in jail since 2021 on charges of illegal border crossing, while Ehsan Anwar was in custody since 2019 on charges of illegal infiltration," the official stated.