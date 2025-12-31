ETV Bharat / state

Radiographer Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Hospital In Haryana's Ambala

After the X-ray was over, the girl narrated her ordeal to her sister who thrashed Amit before calling the police. Sadar police station SHO Surendra Sidhu, "We immediately filed an FIR and arrested Amit under the POCSO Act," he said.

Police said the nine-year-old girl had arrived at the hospital along with her sister for an X-ray. She said the accused, Amit (25), molested her while performing the X-ray.

Sidhu said a case of rape was registered previously against Amit in 2017. "The accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had worked as an X-ray operator at the Civil Hospital and also served as a sub-inspector in the Central Reserve Police Force," he said, adding the police are analysing his conduct and service record at the CRPF. The SHO said the girl's statement has been recorded.

Meanwhile, Chitra Sarwara, who contested the Assembly elections from Ambala Cantonment as an Independent candidate, raised questions on the incident. "How was the accused given a job in a sensitive institution like the Ambala Cantonment Hospital despite a previous rape allegation against him in 2017? Who overlooked his background, on whose recommendation was he appointed, and under whose protection did he continue to work fearlessly?," she said.

Chitra said there are rumours that Amit enjoyed political patronage. "If it is true, then there should be an impartial and public investigation into the allegations. Simply arresting an accused and sending him to jail is not enough. The real question is what system brought him to this point, and what faces is he hiding," she said.