ETV Bharat / state

Spread Over 22 Acres In Ambala, Asia's Largest Martyrs' Memorial Dedicated To 1857 Revolution Has 23 Galleries, Lotus-Shaped Structure

The opening of the memorial is a tribute to those who fought against British rule in 1857. ( ETV Bharat )

Ambala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Martyrs' Memorial dedicated to the First War of Independence of 1857 in Ambala Cantonment on November 5. A public meeting will also be held at Gandhi Ground in Ambala Cantonment following the inauguration.

The opening of the memorial is a tribute to those who fought against British rule in 1857.

The memorial has been constructed at Nanehra in Ambala Cantonment, near National Highway 44 in Haryana. Dedicated to the martyrs of the 1857 uprising, it is a national memorial designed using modern technology. A committee of renowned historians from across the country was also constituted during its development.

One of its main attractions is a 63-metre-high lotus-shaped structure. (ETV Bharat)

The memorial has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. One of its main attractions is a 63-metre-high lotus-shaped structure.

The lotus has historical significance. During the First War of Independence in 1857, revolutionary units reportedly used lotus flowers and chapatis to communicate secret messages to one another. When a unit accepted these symbols, it expressed its readiness to participate in the uprising.

Spread across approximately 22 acres, the memorial is being described as Asia's largest martyrs' memorial. It showcases important events of the 1857 uprising, beginning in Ambala Cantonment and extending to different parts of the country.

Modern technology and various visual presentation techniques have been incorporated to help the younger generation understand the historical struggle and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

The memorial houses 23 galleries depicting different aspects of the 1857 revolution, the struggles of revolutionaries and their sacrifices. Visitors are expected to spend approximately six hours to explore all the galleries.

Ambala Martyrs' Memorial to Be Inaugurated by Amit Shah on November 5 (ETV Bharat)

The exhibitions cover accounts of the First War of Independence from Ambala, Meerut, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Jhansi and several other parts of the country.

The names of more than 700 freedom fighters identified through research have also been inscribed in golden letters at the memorial.