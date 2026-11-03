Spread Over 22 Acres In Ambala, Asia's Largest Martyrs' Memorial Dedicated To 1857 Revolution Has 23 Galleries, Lotus-Shaped Structure
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the memorial dedicated to the First War of Independence of 1857 in Ambala Cantonment on November 5
Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Ambala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Martyrs' Memorial dedicated to the First War of Independence of 1857 in Ambala Cantonment on November 5. A public meeting will also be held at Gandhi Ground in Ambala Cantonment following the inauguration.
The opening of the memorial is a tribute to those who fought against British rule in 1857.
The memorial has been constructed at Nanehra in Ambala Cantonment, near National Highway 44 in Haryana. Dedicated to the martyrs of the 1857 uprising, it is a national memorial designed using modern technology. A committee of renowned historians from across the country was also constituted during its development.
The memorial has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. One of its main attractions is a 63-metre-high lotus-shaped structure.
The lotus has historical significance. During the First War of Independence in 1857, revolutionary units reportedly used lotus flowers and chapatis to communicate secret messages to one another. When a unit accepted these symbols, it expressed its readiness to participate in the uprising.
Spread across approximately 22 acres, the memorial is being described as Asia's largest martyrs' memorial. It showcases important events of the 1857 uprising, beginning in Ambala Cantonment and extending to different parts of the country.
Modern technology and various visual presentation techniques have been incorporated to help the younger generation understand the historical struggle and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.
The memorial houses 23 galleries depicting different aspects of the 1857 revolution, the struggles of revolutionaries and their sacrifices. Visitors are expected to spend approximately six hours to explore all the galleries.
The exhibitions cover accounts of the First War of Independence from Ambala, Meerut, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Jhansi and several other parts of the country.
The names of more than 700 freedom fighters identified through research have also been inscribed in golden letters at the memorial.
A light, laser and sound show will be organised at the memorial. The complex will feature an open-air theatre with a seating capacity of 2,500, a food court and water bodies.
A film will also be projected onto the memorial tower and fountains during the evening. The projection on the tower and fountains is being called as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.
The memorial tower will have two high-speed lifts, allowing visitors to reach the top and view the surrounding city through telescopes. A sky café at the top is also expected to be a major attraction.
Visitors will be allowed to explore the memorial in groups of 40 people each. School and college students from Haryana will be given free entry.
Tickets can be booked through a mobile application and the memorial's official website. Eight shops have also been established within the complex to sell souvenirs and replicas related to the memorial.
Ambala-based historian Dr Atul Yadav said the construction of the memorial was a matter of pride for the city. He said that establishing the memorial was itself a challenging task, given the historical significance of Ambala in the 1857 uprising.
According to Yadav, the revolt against British rule began in Ambala before spreading to Meerut. On May 10, 1857, nine hours before the uprising began in Meerut, soldiers of the 5th and 60th Native Infantry in Ambala had already raised the banner of revolt against British rule.
He said Haryana had made an important contribution to the First War of Independence, with people from different communities participating in the struggle. The memorial documents various aspects of the uprising and highlights the contributions of those involved.
Yadav added that historical documents were collected from several institutions, including the National Archives of India, archaeological organisations, libraries in London and sources in Lahore, to ensure that the memorial accurately represents the events of 1857.
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