Amartya Sen's Documents Submitted To EC Amid Protests Over 'Incorrect' SIR Notice

Bolpur: Members of the Pratichi Trust in West Bengal’s Bolpur handed over all the necessary documents of Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen to the Election Commission on Friday. ​​The members of the Pratichi Trust asked the commission officials if documents related to his 'Bharat Ratna' award were required, a question to which the officials could not provide a satisfactory answer.

Sen's passport, his mother's death certificate, Aadhaar card, and a copy of his voter list were given to the commission. Election Commission officials visited Sen's 'Pratichi' residence in Santiniketan for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Pratichi Trust condemned the issuance of the misleading notice.

Gitikantha Majumdar, a member of the Pratichi Trust, said, "With Professor Amartya Sen's permission, we have handed over all the necessary documents to the commission. We asked the commission officials if information about his Bharat Ratna award was needed, but they couldn't say anything. We submitted his passport, his mother's death certificate, Aadhaar card, and a photocopy of the voter list. They didn't ask for anything else. However, we, on behalf of Pratichi, protest against the issuance of the incorrect notice."