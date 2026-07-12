Bus Carrying Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Overturns In Himachal's Kangra, 16 Injured
The bus, carrying 57 passengers, overturned as it approached Mohtali camp on NH-44 under Damtal police station. The injured were rushed to hospitals.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Kangra: As many as 16 pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Mohtali camp on National Highway 44 under Damtal police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.
Sources said, pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra had hired the private bus from Jammu to Dehradun. As the bus, carrying 57 passengers, approached Mohtali camp on National Highway 44, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the roadside service land.
Chaos ensued at the mishap spot and locals rushed to the aid of the passengers. A little later, police personnel, led by DSP, Nurpur Sanjeev Yadav arrived at the spot and joined the rescue efforts. The injured passengers were rushed to Civil Hospital, Indora and Civil Hospital, Patahnkot for treatment.
An official said the administration has gathered information on the condition of all passengers and assured everyone of necessary assistance. Police have inspected the spot to determine the cause of the accident, said Yadav.
"Police have registered a case and begun investigating the cause of the accident. The accident could have been caused by a technical fault, the driver's negligence, or other reasons, which are being thoroughly investigated. After the investigation is complete, legal action will be taken in the case," he said.
Yadav said the statements of the driver and conductor have been recorded. "Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the accident. Every possible assistance is being provided to the injured," he said.
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