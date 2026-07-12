ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Overturns In Himachal's Kangra, 16 Injured

Kangra: As many as 16 pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Mohtali camp on National Highway 44 under Damtal police station in Himachal Pradesh's ​​Kangra district.

Sources said, pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra had hired the private bus from Jammu to Dehradun. As the bus, carrying 57 passengers, approached Mohtali camp on National Highway 44, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the roadside service land.

Chaos ensued at the mishap spot and locals rushed to the aid of the passengers. A little later, police personnel, led by DSP, Nurpur Sanjeev Yadav arrived at the spot and joined the rescue efforts. The injured passengers were rushed to Civil Hospital, Indora and Civil Hospital, Patahnkot for treatment.