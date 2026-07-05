Amarnath Yatri Dies After Snakebite; Was Sleeping On Footpath
The deceased belonged to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and breathed his last at the GMC, Jammu, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Jammu: An Amarnath pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Jammu after being bitten by a snake while sleeping near the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, an official told ETV Bharat on Sunday.
"The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar (42), son of Gaya Prasad, and a resident of Krishna Nagar in Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh," the official said.
According to the official, Amit Kumar was bitten by a snake at around 2:30 AM during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Fellow pilgrims accompanying him said that he was sleeping on the footpath near the main Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar here when the snake bit him. After that, he was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.
However, despite the best efforts of the attending doctors, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed during the treatment, a senior health official told ETV Bharat.
It is also understood that the deceased was accompanied by his friend, Rajesh Shukla, who remained with him at the hospital along with other fellow pilgrims.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary of GMC Jammu for post-mortem examination and completion of legal formalities.
GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Virender Trishal confirmed the death to ETV Bharat.
"In the morning, we received the snake bite patient case, and he tried during the treatment. After completion of all legal formalities, the body was handed over to the pilgrims who were accompanying him at around 5 PM," added Dr Trishal.
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