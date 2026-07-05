ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatri Dies After Snakebite; Was Sleeping On Footpath

Jammu: An Amarnath pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Jammu after being bitten by a snake while sleeping near the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, an official told ETV Bharat on Sunday.

"The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar (42), son of Gaya Prasad, and a resident of Krishna Nagar in Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh," the official said.

According to the official, Amit Kumar was bitten by a snake at around 2:30 AM during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Fellow pilgrims accompanying him said that he was sleeping on the footpath near the main Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar here when the snake bit him. After that, he was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

However, despite the best efforts of the attending doctors, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed during the treatment, a senior health official told ETV Bharat.