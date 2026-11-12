Amarnath Yatra Route Faces High Landslide Risk, Study Warns; Calls For Safer Pilgrim Facilities
The study points out that the region's geological structure further increases the vulnerability of the pilgrimage route.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST|
Updated : November 12, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Srinagar: A new scientific study has shown higher landslide risks along the Amarnath pilgrimage route in the Kashmir Himalaya due to steep slopes, fragile geological formations, heavy rainfall and human activities.
The study, published in the international research journal Scientific Reports, found that 16.2% of the surveyed area falls under the high landslide susceptibility category, while 68.1% has moderate susceptibility. Only 15.7% of the area was classified as having low susceptibility.
The findings are important for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country to the Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir every summer.
The researchers have recommended improving drainage systems, strengthening slope protection measures, conducting scientific assessments before road construction and relocating temporary accommodation for pilgrims to safer locations.
Titled Geological and Climatic Controls on Landslide Susceptibility and Hazard Along the Amarnath Pilgrimage Corridor, Kashmir Himalaya, the study examines the Baltal-Amarnath Cave-Panjtarni-Poshpathri corridor in the upper Sind catchment.
The research comes amid a rise in pilgrim numbers in recent years. According to government data, the physical pilgrimage was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 3.60 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in 2022, increasing to approximately 4.45 lakh in 2023 and more than 5.12 lakh in 2024. In 2025, over 4.14 lakh devotees undertook the pilgrimage, while more than 4.5 lakh visited the shrine in 2026.
The researchers documented 49 landslide occurrences including 28 debris flows, 15 rockfalls, two debris slides, two rockslides, one creep zone and one rock topple.
Out of these, 71.4%, occurred in areas classified as having high landslide susceptibility. Another 10 were recorded in moderately susceptible areas, while four occurred in low-susceptibility zones.
The assessment was based on 18 factors, including slope gradient, elevation, geological formations, drainage conditions, land cover, soil characteristics and proximity to roads.
The researchers prepared detailed geological maps at a scale of 1:10,000, combining satellite imagery, field investigations, geotechnical testing and climate records.
The model achieved an Area Under the Curve (AUC) score of 0.80 during training and 0.86 during independent validation.
One of the important findings are about the rainfall leading to landslides during the pilgrimage season.
The researchers found that rainfall-driven processes become important in July and August, when the Yatra is generally underway. Snow cover in the region is minimal during these months – at about 6% in July and just 0.4% in August.
Intense monsoon rainfall, rather than direct snowmelt, becomes a prime factor contributing to slope instability during the peak pilgrimage period.
According to the study, heavy rainfall can quickly penetrate loose debris, weathered rocks and already saturated slopes. This increases water pressure within the soil and weakens the material holding the slopes together, which triggers debris flows, rockfalls and flash floods.
The researchers identified 54 extreme rainfall events exceeding 45 mm in a single day in the Baltal Valley between 1994 and 2024. Of these, 15 occurred during the monsoon season, which they identified as particularly dangerous because of the associated risks of flash floods, debris flows and landslides.
The study points out that the region's geological structure further increases the vulnerability of the pilgrimage route.
The corridor comprises weak and highly deformed rock formations, including phyllite, schist and limestone. The presence of joints, fractures and fault zones makes several slopes susceptible to failure.
The Main Central Thrust, a major geological structure in the region, also contributes to rock deformation and instability.
The researchers found that around 60-70% of landslides occurred within 50 metres of roads or other disturbed areas. Road widening, slope cutting, excavation and construction activities can further destabilise already fragile mountain slopes.
Climate trends identified in the study are another reason for concern.
Using India Meteorological Department observations from Pahalgam between 1980 and 2024, the researchers identified a warming trend.
The annual mean temperature increased at an estimated rate of 0.05 degrees Celsius per year. Both maximum and minimum temperatures also showed increases.
The study also recorded variations in snow cover over the years. The annual snow-covered area ranged from 77.03 square kilometres in 2018 to just 24.86 square kilometres in 2020.
According to the researchers, changing climatic conditions can influence snow accumulation, melting patterns, soil moisture and surface runoff, with implications for slope stability.
However, the paper does not attribute landslides to climate change alone. Instead, it identifies the combined influence of geological weaknesses, steep terrain, rainfall, climatic variability and human disturbance.
The study proposes eight specific measures to reduce landslide risks along the pilgrimage corridor.
These include installing and maintaining effective surface and underground drainage systems to control heavy monsoon runoff. The researchers have also recommended planting fast-growing species such as willow and birch near streams and moisture-prone areas to improve soil cohesion.
They have called for stabilising vulnerable slopes through engineering structures such as retaining walls and gabion walls. Road construction and widening should be undertaken only after detailed geological and engineering assessments.
Another recommendation is to update landslide susceptibility maps every 10 years to account for changing geological and climatic conditions. The researchers have also cautioned that these maps should be used carefully, considering the region's active tectonic setting and unpredictable precipitation.
One of the important recommendations for the Yatra administration concerns temporary pilgrim accommodation. The researchers have suggested relocating tents and other temporary infrastructure to relatively stable terrain.
They have also proposed exploring the realignment of pilgrimage routes and roads towards safer corridors. The strategic use of ropeways in high-altitude areas with high landslide susceptibility has also been suggested.
Apart these measures, the researchers have emphasised regular monitoring, community participation and emergency preparedness. They said integrating satellite-based observations, meteorological information and ground-level monitoring could strengthen early warning systems.
The research also acknowledges certain limitations and recommends using advanced satellite technologies, including LiDAR and Synthetic Aperture Radar, to improve landslide detection in difficult terrain.
The researchers have called for a standardised national landslide database and more detailed mapping at the catchment and sub-basin levels.
The study was authored by six researchers from institutions in India and Japan, including the Geological Survey of India, National Institute of Hydrology, IISER Mohali and Hiroshima University.
Riyaz Ahmad Mir led the conceptualisation and drafting of the research, while the other authors contributed to the investigation, analysis and editing. The study received support from the Geological Survey of India and Hiroshima University. Corresponding author Md. Omar Sarif is affiliated with Hiroshima University.
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