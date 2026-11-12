ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra Route Faces High Landslide Risk, Study Warns; Calls For Safer Pilgrim Facilities

Srinagar: A new scientific study has shown higher landslide risks along the Amarnath pilgrimage route in the Kashmir Himalaya due to steep slopes, fragile geological formations, heavy rainfall and human activities.

The study, published in the international research journal Scientific Reports, found that 16.2% of the surveyed area falls under the high landslide susceptibility category, while 68.1% has moderate susceptibility. Only 15.7% of the area was classified as having low susceptibility.

The findings are important for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country to the Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir every summer.

The researchers have recommended improving drainage systems, strengthening slope protection measures, conducting scientific assessments before road construction and relocating temporary accommodation for pilgrims to safer locations.

Titled Geological and Climatic Controls on Landslide Susceptibility and Hazard Along the Amarnath Pilgrimage Corridor, Kashmir Himalaya, the study examines the Baltal-Amarnath Cave-Panjtarni-Poshpathri corridor in the upper Sind catchment.

The research comes amid a rise in pilgrim numbers in recent years. According to government data, the physical pilgrimage was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 3.60 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in 2022, increasing to approximately 4.45 lakh in 2023 and more than 5.12 lakh in 2024. In 2025, over 4.14 lakh devotees undertook the pilgrimage, while more than 4.5 lakh visited the shrine in 2026.

The researchers documented 49 landslide occurrences including 28 debris flows, 15 rockfalls, two debris slides, two rockslides, one creep zone and one rock topple.

Out of these, 71.4%, occurred in areas classified as having high landslide susceptibility. Another 10 were recorded in moderately susceptible areas, while four occurred in low-susceptibility zones.

The assessment was based on 18 factors, including slope gradient, elevation, geological formations, drainage conditions, land cover, soil characteristics and proximity to roads.

The researchers prepared detailed geological maps at a scale of 1:10,000, combining satellite imagery, field investigations, geotechnical testing and climate records.

The model achieved an Area Under the Curve (AUC) score of 0.80 during training and 0.86 during independent validation.

One of the important findings are about the rainfall leading to landslides during the pilgrimage season.

The researchers found that rainfall-driven processes become important in July and August, when the Yatra is generally underway. Snow cover in the region is minimal during these months – at about 6% in July and just 0.4% in August.

Intense monsoon rainfall, rather than direct snowmelt, becomes a prime factor contributing to slope instability during the peak pilgrimage period.

According to the study, heavy rainfall can quickly penetrate loose debris, weathered rocks and already saturated slopes. This increases water pressure within the soil and weakens the material holding the slopes together, which triggers debris flows, rockfalls and flash floods.

The researchers identified 54 extreme rainfall events exceeding 45 mm in a single day in the Baltal Valley between 1994 and 2024. Of these, 15 occurred during the monsoon season, which they identified as particularly dangerous because of the associated risks of flash floods, debris flows and landslides.

The study points out that the region's geological structure further increases the vulnerability of the pilgrimage route.

The corridor comprises weak and highly deformed rock formations, including phyllite, schist and limestone. The presence of joints, fractures and fault zones makes several slopes susceptible to failure.

The Main Central Thrust, a major geological structure in the region, also contributes to rock deformation and instability.