ETV Bharat / state

39 Injured As Bus Carrying Amarnath Pilgrims Plunges Into Gorge, Lands On House In Kashmir's Ganderbal

Ganderbal: At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured when their speeding bus skidded off the road and fell on a house in the Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

The accident took place near the S-Mode area of Hariganiwan in the Gund area. The bus, bearing registration number AR11 D5655, skidded and fell on the house while navigating a curve. The house, which was badly damaged, prevented the bus from rolling into the Sindh river.

Bus carrying Amarnath yatris meets with an accident. (ETV Bharat)

Visuals from the spot showed a part of the bus resting on top of the damaged house as security forces continued the rescue operation. Officials said the 39 pilgrims, who were returning after paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, suffered injuries. They were evacuated by locals and security personnel to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a local from Kangan said when they were coming home after morning prayers, they heard a massive sound. "We rushed here and saw the bus had met with an accident. We managed to rescue some of the pilgrims and rushed them to the local hospital in an ambulance. Then security forces and police also arrived and helped in rescuing everyone," the local said.

Bus carrying Amarnath yatris meets with an accident. (ETV Bharat)

He said the bus crashed into the house, which saved the pilgrims. "Thank God, the owner of the house, Din Mohammad, was out grazing cattle," the local said.

Another local said the place where the accident happened is an L-shaped curve and has led to several such accidents in the past.

Soon after receiving information, Gund Police along with other personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. A team of police led by SHO Rayees Ahmad and personnel from the ITBP, CRPF's 118 Battalion, 2 Assam Rifles, 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Yatra Police and locals took part in the rescue operation.

All the injured pilgrims were safely pulled out of the ill-fated bus and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials said most of the pilgrims in the bus suffered minor injuries.