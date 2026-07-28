39 Injured As Bus Carrying Amarnath Pilgrims Plunges Into Gorge, Lands On House In Kashmir's Ganderbal
A bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims plunged into a gorge at the S-Mode stretch in Hariganiwan area, leaving dozens injured. Firdous Ahmad Tantray reports.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 9:07 AM IST
Ganderbal: At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured when their speeding bus skidded off the road and fell on a house in the Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
The accident took place near the S-Mode area of Hariganiwan in the Gund area. The bus, bearing registration number AR11 D5655, skidded and fell on the house while navigating a curve. The house, which was badly damaged, prevented the bus from rolling into the Sindh river.
Visuals from the spot showed a part of the bus resting on top of the damaged house as security forces continued the rescue operation. Officials said the 39 pilgrims, who were returning after paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, suffered injuries. They were evacuated by locals and security personnel to the hospital for treatment.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a local from Kangan said when they were coming home after morning prayers, they heard a massive sound. "We rushed here and saw the bus had met with an accident. We managed to rescue some of the pilgrims and rushed them to the local hospital in an ambulance. Then security forces and police also arrived and helped in rescuing everyone," the local said.
He said the bus crashed into the house, which saved the pilgrims. "Thank God, the owner of the house, Din Mohammad, was out grazing cattle," the local said.
Another local said the place where the accident happened is an L-shaped curve and has led to several such accidents in the past.
Soon after receiving information, Gund Police along with other personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. A team of police led by SHO Rayees Ahmad and personnel from the ITBP, CRPF's 118 Battalion, 2 Assam Rifles, 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Yatra Police and locals took part in the rescue operation.
All the injured pilgrims were safely pulled out of the ill-fated bus and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials said most of the pilgrims in the bus suffered minor injuries.
Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha enquired about the condition of the injured.
"Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS," Sinha posted on his X handle.
Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani…— Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 28, 2026
He said he has directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care for the injured.
"I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," Sinha said.
Fresh Batch Of 3,029 Amarnath Pilgrims Leaves For Baltal
A fresh batch of 3,029 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu in the wee hours of Tuesday for Baltal. The 21st batch started its journey from Jammu around 2:30 am and crossed Udhampur at 5:30 am.
The latest convoy had 151 vehicles including 57 buses, 30 medium motor vehicles, 58 light motor vehicles and six two-wheelers. Officials said that 3,029 pilgrims were part of the latest batch, including 2,310 men, 590 women, 14 children, 45 sadhus, 40 sadhvis and 30 foreign male pilgrims.
"The fresh batch of pilgrims was despatched for the Baltal route. No pilgrim will be moving via the traditional Pahalgam route due to maintenance work," an official said.
The annual Amarnath yatra crossed the 4.22 lakh mark on Monday. The yatra started on July 3 and will continue till August 28.
Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) witnessed a massive traffic jam on Monday, and till late night hundreds of vehicles were stranded between Chenani and Udhampur due to a single-lane road at the Dewal area of Udhampur, where a landslide had blocked the road on Sunday evening.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is clearing the debris from the site, and due to the clearance work underway, the road is narrow, and traffic is plying slowly.
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