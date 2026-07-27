Fresh Batch Of 3,823 Amarnath Pilgrims Leaves Jammu For Baltal
The Yatra resumed from Baltal route on Saturday after a six-day suspension due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Jammu: A fresh batch carrying 3,823 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in 140 vehicles left base camp Jammu on Monday morning for Baltal.
Officials said the fresh batch comprising 2,966 males, 855 females, and two children left for the pilgrimage amid high security. The convoy passed Dewal area of Udhampur after authorities made a single lane operational to clear the road since a landslide had blocked the national highway. The overall number of pilgrims in this year's Amarnath Yatra has crossed 4 lakh mark so far.
Giving details, DSP Traffic Sajjad Khan said that since Sunday evening, the clearance work on the highway near Dewal was in progress.
"There had been another landslide at Dewal. Because of this, we had to halt all our down convoys, especially heavy motor vehicles, at various locations. We first stopped them at Nashri, then at Chandrakote and later at Miyar. Since we had to facilitate the Amarnath Yatra in the morning, we ensured that the yatra proceeded smoothly. Restoration work is currently underway," he said.
The officer said they expect to restore the road to two-way traffic soon. "Once that is done, we will allow the stranded HMVs and light motor vehicles to move. As soon as the HMVs ahead of Chenani are cleared, we will also release the HMVs that are being held at various locations," he said.
On Sunday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) cleared a massive landslide at Gungru near Ramsoo in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Giving details, an NHAI official said at around 6:43 PM, a major landslide occurred at Gangru on the Ramban–Banihal section of NH-44, blocking both the northbound and southbound carriageways and disrupting traffic movement.
The official said immediately after receiving information about the incident, NHAI mobilised adequate men, machinery and technical teams to the affected location and commenced restoration works on a war footing despite challenging conditions.
"To ensure the earliest possible restoration of connectivity, priority was given to clearing the northbound carriageway. Through continuous efforts, single-lane traffic was restored within approximately three hours, enabling the movement of stranded and emergency vehicles. Traffic continued to be regulated on the available lane for nearly 12 hours to facilitate safe passage," the official said.
He added that on Monday morning, after the successful passage of the Amarnath Yatra convoy, NHAI resumed full-scale restoration works for the remaining carriageway. "The debris clearance and road restoration were completed within five hours, following which both carriageways were reopened and two-way traffic was restored," he said.
Due to heavy rain in the past few days, NH44 has suffered damage at several places due to which the traffic remained suspended on regular intervals. Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both Udhampur side as well on the Qazigund side of the highway.
The Amarnath Yatra resumed from Baltal route on Saturday after a six-day suspension due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather. However, the alternative Pahalgam route remains closed for movement as bad weather continues to affect track conditions in that sector.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 19 suspended the Yatra on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory.
The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The annual Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, who undertake the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir.
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