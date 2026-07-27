ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Batch Of 3,823 Amarnath Pilgrims Leaves Jammu For Baltal

Jammu: A fresh batch carrying 3,823 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in 140 vehicles left base camp Jammu on Monday morning for Baltal.

Officials said the fresh batch comprising 2,966 males, 855 females, and two children left for the pilgrimage amid high security. The convoy passed Dewal area of Udhampur after authorities made a single lane operational to clear the road since a landslide had blocked the national highway. The overall number of pilgrims in this year's Amarnath Yatra has crossed 4 lakh mark so far.

Giving details, DSP Traffic Sajjad Khan said that since Sunday evening, the clearance work on the highway near Dewal was in progress.

"There had been another landslide at Dewal. Because of this, we had to halt all our down convoys, especially heavy motor vehicles, at various locations. We first stopped them at Nashri, then at Chandrakote and later at Miyar. Since we had to facilitate the Amarnath Yatra in the morning, we ensured that the yatra proceeded smoothly. Restoration work is currently underway," he said.

The officer said they expect to restore the road to two-way traffic soon. "Once that is done, we will allow the stranded HMVs and light motor vehicles to move. As soon as the HMVs ahead of Chenani are cleared, we will also release the HMVs that are being held at various locations," he said.

On Sunday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) cleared a massive landslide at Gungru near Ramsoo in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Giving details, an NHAI official said at around 6:43 PM, a major landslide occurred at Gangru on the Ramban–Banihal section of NH-44, blocking both the northbound and southbound carriageways and disrupting traffic movement.