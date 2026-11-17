ETV Bharat / state

Amarinder Singh’s 'Ghar Wapsi' Is An Issue To Be Decided Between Veteran Leader And Gandhi Family: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress said that former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s "ghar wapsi" was an issue strictly to be decided between the veteran leader and the Gandhi family, but noted that his return would be a happy moment and a morale booster for the grand old party.

Speculation over the return of the ex-chief minister has been there for a while after Amarinder made some critical remarks related to the functioning of his current party, BJP. The issue gained momentum after he attended an event in Delhi on November 16 to mark the formal launch of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s memoir.

“This is a matter that can only be decided between Amarinder Singh and the Gandhi family. No other party functionary can have a role in this. I don’t know what may happen, but if the former chief minister were to return, it would be a moment of joy for the party as he is a widely respected leader. It will certainly be a morale booster for the party workers across the state,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat when asked about the chances of Amarinder’s “ghar wapsi”.

The AICC functionary’s response is significant as it has come months ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections in which the grand old party is trying hard to wrest power from the ruling AAP.

The AAP had come to power in Punjab by defeating the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections. Just three months before the polls, infighting in the Punjab Congress had led to the removal of Amarinder, the then chief minister. He had to be removed as several MLAs were against his style of functioning. His successor, Charanjit Singh Channi, did good work in the short tenure that he had but could not ensure a win for the Congress in 2022.

Soon after his removal, Amarinder had floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, in September 2021 and merged it with the BJP a year later in 2022 after the state elections. Since then, he has been in the saffron party but has not got the prominence that he used to get in the grand old party.

During a book launch event in Delhi in September, the former chief minister made public his displeasure with the BJP leadership, saying he was not consulted over key issues related to the northern state despite his six decades of experience but clarified that he was not in a mood to switch sides.

In August, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in which he referred to Amarinder as an uncle, a cool person, his favourite politician in the BJP and an expert on military history, led to the speculation that the ex-chief minister may return to the grand old party.