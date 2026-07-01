ETV Bharat / state

Amarinder Raja Warring To Continue As Punjab Congress President

Chandigarh: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) effected a major rejig in its Punjab unit with an eye on Assembly elections.

According to a press release issued by the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, various election committees have been formed for the state. It said Amarinder Raja Warring will continue as the Punjab Congress president. Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Channi has been appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee.

Similarly, Partap Singh Bajwa will continue to fulfill his responsibility as the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party. With this, the party has reiterated its faith in the current leadership. While Channi will lead the election campaign, Singla will be responsible for election management

Channi has been made the chairperson of the campaign committee. Apart from this, Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed as the chairperson of the Election Management and Coordination Committee while Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed as the head of the Core Committee and Dr Amar Singh the chairperson of the Manifesto Committee.