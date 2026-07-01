Amarinder Raja Warring To Continue As Punjab Congress President
Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Channi has been appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Chandigarh: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) effected a major rejig in its Punjab unit with an eye on Assembly elections.
According to a press release issued by the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, various election committees have been formed for the state. It said Amarinder Raja Warring will continue as the Punjab Congress president. Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Channi has been appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee.
Similarly, Partap Singh Bajwa will continue to fulfill his responsibility as the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party. With this, the party has reiterated its faith in the current leadership. While Channi will lead the election campaign, Singla will be responsible for election management
Channi has been made the chairperson of the campaign committee. Apart from this, Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed as the chairperson of the Election Management and Coordination Committee while Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed as the head of the Core Committee and Dr Amar Singh the chairperson of the Manifesto Committee.
The party also appointed three working presidents in the Punjab Congress including Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian. The party also appointed co-chairpersons for the campaign committee including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjit Singh and Dr Dharamvir Gandhi.
In the Election Management and Coordination Committee, OP Soni, Razia Sultana, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Angad Singh Saini and Bharat Bhushan Ashu have been given the responsibility of co-chairpersons. Similarly, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Pargat Singh, Hardial Singh Kamboj and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria have been included in the manifesto committee.
The appointments made by the Congress are being considered as an important step towards further strengthening the organization and making the election strategy effective before the Punjab Assembly elections.
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