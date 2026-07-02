ETV Bharat / state

Amaravati To Get Rs 150-Crore World-Class State Central Library

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's capital city, Amaravati, is set to construct a world-class State Central Library estimated to cost Rs 150 crore. Work on the ambitious project is expected to begin this month, with the government aiming to transform the facility into a major knowledge and cultural hub.

Dubai-based real estate company Sobha Group has committed Rs 100 crore towards the project, while the remaining Rs 50 crore will be mobilised through donations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions. The Andhra Pradesh government has assured that it will provide additional funds if required.

The library is slated to be completed and become operational within 24 months.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has earmarked 19.60 acres of land near the National Institute of Design (NID) for the project. Besides the State Central Library, the site will also house a Telugu Cultural Centre and a Human Resource Development Institute building. The architectural designs for all three structures have already been finalised.

The proposed State Central Library is envisioned as much more than a conventional repository of books. The government plans to develop it into a world-class centre for learning, culture, and community engagement.

The G+5 structure will have a built-up area of nearly 3 lakh square feet and is expected to accommodate more than one million books catering to readers across all sections of society. With a seating capacity of 2,500 people, officials say the facility will be among the largest libraries in the country in terms of reader accommodation.