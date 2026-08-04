Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre Nears Completion, IBM Quantum Computer To Be Installed By Year-End
To achieve this, engineers are installing 24 special seismic isolators beneath the laboratory's foundation.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Amaravati: The construction of the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC) is progressing, with the Andhra Pradesh government aiming to complete the state-of-the-art facility by October 15. Installation of an IBM quantum computer is expected to begin within two months of construction, and the centre is slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January.
The AQCC is being developed as part of the ambitious 50-acre Amaravati Quantum Valley project. Built on a two-acre site, the facility is designed with advanced engineering standards to provide an ultra-stable environment essential for quantum computing. Officials said nearly 50% of the construction work has already been completed.
One of the centre's most distinctive features is its vibration-resistant laboratory, designed to ensure that even minor tremors caused by passing vehicles or earthquakes do not interfere with the highly sensitive quantum computer.
To achieve this, engineers are installing 24 special seismic isolators beneath the laboratory's foundation. These shock absorber-like devices are intended to prevent vibrations from reaching the quantum system.
The AQCC will be a Ground + 1 (G+1) building with a total built-up area of 45,000 square feet. The ground floor will house the quantum computer and related infrastructure, including a 3,000-square-foot quantum laboratory.
The lab foundation is supported by 30-metre-deep piles, while the remaining sections of the building rest on a raft foundation built four metres below ground level.
The quantum laboratory itself will occupy nearly 2,500 square feet and initially accommodate IBM's 133-qubit quantum computer, with provision for two additional quantum computers in the future.
A visitors' gallery will also be located on the ground floor, allowing guests to view the quantum computer through bulletproof glass without entering the secure laboratory.
Quantum computers require temperatures close to absolute zero (around -273°C) to maintain superconductivity in qubits. The AQCC has therefore been designed with advanced cooling systems capable of sustaining these ultra-low temperatures continuously.
To ensure uninterrupted operations, the facility will receive electricity from two separate substations. In the event of a power outage affecting both connections, a backup generator will be capable of supplying power for up to 48 hours, supported by an additional UPS backup system.
IBM will supply its advanced 133-qubit quantum computer for the facility. The system's components will first be shipped from the United States to a warehouse in Bengaluru before being transported to Amaravati.
The AQCC is being jointly developed by IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
The estimated investment for establishing the quantum computing facility is nearly Rs 1,000 crore.
The plan includes the construction of eight high-rise towers, ranging in height from 29 to 48 floors. The tallest towers, rising 202 metres with 48 storeys, will face the Seed Access Road, while the shorter 29-storey towers, standing 122 metres high, will overlook the Krishna River. Together, the eight towers will provide approximately 8.5 million square feet of built-up space.
The Andhra Pradesh government has already invited tenders for the construction of two 48-storey towers, which are expected to accommodate around 20,500 professionals. These buildings will house quantum technology startups, research institutions, and organisations working on quantum computing applications, while the remaining six towers will be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
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