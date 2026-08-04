ETV Bharat / state

Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre Nears Completion, IBM Quantum Computer To Be Installed By Year-End

Amaravati: The construction of the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC) is progressing, with the Andhra Pradesh government aiming to complete the state-of-the-art facility by October 15. Installation of an IBM quantum computer is expected to begin within two months of construction, and the centre is slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January.

The AQCC is being developed as part of the ambitious 50-acre Amaravati Quantum Valley project. Built on a two-acre site, the facility is designed with advanced engineering standards to provide an ultra-stable environment essential for quantum computing. Officials said nearly 50% of the construction work has already been completed.

One of the centre's most distinctive features is its vibration-resistant laboratory, designed to ensure that even minor tremors caused by passing vehicles or earthquakes do not interfere with the highly sensitive quantum computer.

To achieve this, engineers are installing 24 special seismic isolators beneath the laboratory's foundation. These shock absorber-like devices are intended to prevent vibrations from reaching the quantum system.

The AQCC will be a Ground + 1 (G+1) building with a total built-up area of 45,000 square feet. The ground floor will house the quantum computer and related infrastructure, including a 3,000-square-foot quantum laboratory.

The lab foundation is supported by 30-metre-deep piles, while the remaining sections of the building rest on a raft foundation built four metres below ground level.

The quantum laboratory itself will occupy nearly 2,500 square feet and initially accommodate IBM's 133-qubit quantum computer, with provision for two additional quantum computers in the future.