Amaira Case: Application In Court Wants School Owner, Principal To Be Charged Under JJ Act
The lawyer said that an application has been moved in the court seeking cognisance against the school owner and principal under the Juvenile Justice Act.
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Jaipur: An application was filed in a court here on Wednesday seeking charges under the Juvenile Justice Act against the owner and the principal of the Neerja Modi school, where a nine-year-old student had allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of its building.
In the chargesheet filed by police, Section 75 of the Act, which criminalises cruelty to children by those responsible for their care, has been invoked against the class teacher only, said the lawyer for Amaira's father, Vijay Meena.
The lawyer said that an application has been moved in the court seeking cognisance against the school owner, Saurav Modi and principal Indu Dubey under the Juvenile Justice Act.
Recently, Amaira's parents had shared CCTV footage of her classroom and alleged that the girl was repeatedly bullied by classmates, while her attempts to seek help did not receive the response they expected from the class teacher.
The Court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACM)-10 on Wednesday adjourned the hearing to July 23 after the counsel representing the school was absent.
Counsel for the victim's family, Amit Singh, appeared before the court, while detailed arguments could not take place due to the absence of the school's counsel, according to a statement issued by the parents' body Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh.
The court fixed July 23 as the next date of hearing, when detailed arguments in the matter are expected to be heard. Amaira's father, Vijay Meena, said the family had been waiting for justice for a long time and expressed faith in the judicial process.
He said he hoped the court would consider all facts and evidence during the next hearing and that appropriate legal action would be taken against those found responsible. Abhishek Jain Bittu, Rajasthan state spokesperson and media in-charge of the Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh, said the organisation had been supporting the victim's family since the beginning of the case and would continue to stand by them during the legal proceedings.