ETV Bharat / state

Amaira Case: Application In Court Wants School Owner, Principal To Be Charged Under JJ Act

Jaipur: An application was filed in a court here on Wednesday seeking charges under the Juvenile Justice Act against the owner and the principal of the Neerja Modi school, where a nine-year-old student had allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of its building.

In the chargesheet filed by police, Section 75 of the Act, which criminalises cruelty to children by those responsible for their care, has been invoked against the class teacher only, said the lawyer for Amaira's father, Vijay Meena.

The lawyer said that an application has been moved in the court seeking cognisance against the school owner, Saurav Modi and principal Indu Dubey under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Recently, Amaira's parents had shared CCTV footage of her classroom and alleged that the girl was repeatedly bullied by classmates, while her attempts to seek help did not receive the response they expected from the class teacher.