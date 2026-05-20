‘Ama Ganjam, Swachh Ganjam’: Odisha District Sets Tuesday Target For Massive Rural Cleanliness Campaign
Samir Kumar Acharya walks through a weekly plastic clean-up drive across Ganjam and reports how 50,000 volunteers turned it into a mass public movement.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Berhampur: In an ambitious attempt to tackle plastic pollution and build cleaner villages, Ganjam district in Odisha has launched a unique grassroots cleanliness movement “Ama Ganjam, Swachh Ganjam” under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The initiative stands out because of two reasons - its scale and community-driven approach. As per the mission objective, every Tuesday, cleanliness drives will be conducted across all 503 gram panchayats spread over 22 blocks in the district.
The campaign, launched on Tuesday under the direct supervision of Ganjam Collector V. Keerthi Vasan, aims to reduce plastic usage, encourage sustainable habits and create environmental awareness in rural areas.
The initiative began from Bhabanipur Panchayat in Rangeilunda block, where the Collector himself participated in the cleaning drive alongside villagers, students, youth groups, elected representatives and officials. A pledge ceremony was conducted where residents along with government officials including the collector, took a pledge together to dedicate time every week towards keeping their villages clean and plastic-free.
At a time when plastic pollution is emerging as a growing environmental crisis worldwide, rural regions too are witnessing its harmful impact on animals, birds and public health. Against this backdrop, the district administration has introduced what it calls a “Mission Zero Plastic Visibility” campaign, an effort to make plastic waste disappear from public spaces across Ganjam.
Officials said the campaign is not limited to cleaning roads and public places. It is also designed to bring about behavioural change. Villagers are being encouraged to avoid single-use plastic, stop littering in homes and marketplaces and adopt cloth bags and reusable materials instead.
To ensure public participation, the administration has prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the weekly drives. Around 100 volunteers are expected to participate in each panchayat every Tuesday, spreading awareness while carrying out sanitation activities.
Adding a creative touch to the campaign, the administration has also introduced a mascot named “Krishna,” inspired by Ganjam’s famous blackbuck (Krushnasara Mruga). Through the mascot, authorities hope to connect with children and young people while spreading awareness about the dangers of plastic waste and the need to protect the environment for future generations.
Speaking during the launch, Collector V. Keerthi Vasan appealed to residents to voluntarily devote some time every week for their villages. "The campaign is not merely about cleanliness but about safeguarding the future from the growing threat posed by plastic waste," he stated assertively.
Bhabanipur Sarpanch Ranjit Kumar Sahu described the initiative as a welcome step, saying, "Villagers across age groups have united with a common goal of making their panchayat plastic-free."
Dr. Sweta Kumar Das, Registrar of MKCG Medical College and Hospital and nodal officer for Rangeilunda block, said the programme sends a larger message that environmental cleanliness is directly linked to public health and future well-being.
The administration expressed hope that the campaign will evolve into a people’s movement in the coming months, transforming villages across Ganjam into cleaner, greener and more environmentally conscious communities. "We are sure more people will keep joining to ensure a cleaner and greener Ganjam," they said.
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