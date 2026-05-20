ETV Bharat / state

‘Ama Ganjam, Swachh Ganjam’: Odisha District Sets Tuesday Target For Massive Rural Cleanliness Campaign

Ganjam Collector V. Keerthi Vasan helping collect plastic waste as part of the cleanliness mission ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: In an ambitious attempt to tackle plastic pollution and build cleaner villages, Ganjam district in Odisha has launched a unique grassroots cleanliness movement “Ama Ganjam, Swachh Ganjam” under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The initiative stands out because of two reasons - its scale and community-driven approach. As per the mission objective, every Tuesday, cleanliness drives will be conducted across all 503 gram panchayats spread over 22 blocks in the district. The campaign, launched on Tuesday under the direct supervision of Ganjam Collector V. Keerthi Vasan, aims to reduce plastic usage, encourage sustainable habits and create environmental awareness in rural areas. Ama Ganjam, Swachh Ganjam launched in the presence of district collector V. Keerthi Vasan (ETV Bharat) The initiative began from Bhabanipur Panchayat in Rangeilunda block, where the Collector himself participated in the cleaning drive alongside villagers, students, youth groups, elected representatives and officials. A pledge ceremony was conducted where residents along with government officials including the collector, took a pledge together to dedicate time every week towards keeping their villages clean and plastic-free. At a time when plastic pollution is emerging as a growing environmental crisis worldwide, rural regions too are witnessing its harmful impact on animals, birds and public health. Against this backdrop, the district administration has introduced what it calls a “Mission Zero Plastic Visibility” campaign, an effort to make plastic waste disappear from public spaces across Ganjam. Volunteers pledge to keep the district plastic free (ETV Bharat)