'No Harm Caused To Image': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh After Acquittal In Sexual Exploitation Case
Singh said court case did not cause him any harm. He said it also did not have an impact on Indian wrestling, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said his image did not take a beating following a case of sexual exploitation filed by six female wrestlers against him.
A Delhi court on Monday acquitted the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief handing him relief in one of the most high-profile legal battles in Indian sport.
A large number of supporters from Delhi and NCR areas like Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad also arrived to offer their best wishes to Singh at his residence at Jantar Mantar Road. Speaking to ETV Bharat at his residence, Singh said, "I have been saying from day one that I am innocent and I am being framed in a false case. Today, the court has proved my point".
Asked what political damage did the two-and-a-half-year-long court case cause him, he said, "I haven't suffered any harm. I'm not an MP, but my son is. There's no harm". On whether he is ready to contest the next elections, he said, "God and fate will decide everything."
On the female wrestlers' plans to approach the High Court against the trial court's order, Singh, said, "If a case didn't stand in the trial court, how can it stand in the High Court? It's their right to go to the High Court."
The case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh began in January 2023, when some of India's biggest wrestling stars, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his removal from office.
Following meetings with then Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the wrestlers briefly suspended their protest after the Union Sports Ministry constituted an Oversight Committee on January 23, 2023, to examine their grievances. However, after the committee submitted its report, the wrestlers alleged that no concrete action had been taken.
In April 2023, six adult women wrestlers filed formal complaints at Connaught Place police station, prompting a fresh round of protests at Jantar Mantar. The wrestlers also approached the Supreme Court, seeking registration of an FIR.
On April 28, after the Delhi Police informed the apex court that it would act, two FIRs were registered against Singh. One related to complaints made by six adult wrestlers under provisions dealing with sexual harassment, outraging modesty and stalking, while a separate FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed based on the complaint of a minor wrestler.
The protests reached their peak on May 28, 2023, when the wrestlers attempted to march towards the newly inaugurated Parliament building and were detained by Delhi Police. Days later, they travelled to Haridwar, threatening to immerse their medals in the Ganga before intervention from farmer leaders and subsequent talks with Union ministers led to the suspension of the protest.
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