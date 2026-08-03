ETV Bharat / state

'No Harm Caused To Image': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh After Acquittal In Sexual Exploitation Case

New Delhi: Former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said his image did not take a beating following a case of sexual exploitation filed by six female wrestlers against him.

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief handing him relief in one of the most high-profile legal battles in Indian sport.

A large number of supporters from Delhi and NCR areas like Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad also arrived to offer their best wishes to Singh at his residence at Jantar Mantar Road. Speaking to ETV Bharat at his residence, Singh said, "I have been saying from day one that I am innocent and I am being framed in a false case. Today, the court has proved my point".

Asked what political damage did the two-and-a-half-year-long court case cause him, he said, "I haven't suffered any harm. I'm not an MP, but my son is. There's no harm". On whether he is ready to contest the next elections, he said, "God and fate will decide everything."

On the female wrestlers' plans to approach the High Court against the trial court's order, Singh, said, "If a case didn't stand in the trial court, how can it stand in the High Court? It's their right to go to the High Court."