ETV Bharat / state

Alwar Village Bids Tearful Adieu To Ashes Of Agniveer Who Went Missing In Arunachal Pradesh On August 14

Alwar: The ashes of Agniveer Samudra Singh Gurjar, a resident of Kesarpur village in Alwar district, arrived after 80 days of his going missing in the devastating floods following a cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley. His body was identified through DNA testing and cremated at Dibrugarh.

A military team arrived by train carrying his ashes to Itarana military cantonment in Alwar, from where they were transported with full military honours in an army vehicle to his native village. The people from Kesarpur as well as the adjoining areas gathered in large numbers to pay homage to the martyr and bid him farewell. Tributes were also paid to him in a solemn ceremony at the cantonment.

Agniveer Samudra Singh Gurjar (ETV Bharat)

His ashes were wrapped in the tricolour and arrived in a procession. All along the way, people paid tribute to him by chanting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Veer Jawan Amar Rahe’.

Agniveer Samudra’s father, Badliram Gurjar, disclosed that on August 14, a cloudburst in the Pashupani area of ​​Anini in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district triggered a massive flood and landslide.

"Seven Army soldiers were struck by this natural disaster. Two of them were rescued safely while five, including Agniveer Samudra, went missing,” he said while adding that following the incident, teams from the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a joint search operation in the rugged mountainous region.

Ashes Wrapped In Tricolour (ETV Bharat)

The search for the soldiers continued amid difficult geographical conditions and constant challenges. Samudra’s body was recovered after around 80 days. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing. He was cremated with full military honours in Dibrugarh in Assam on November 2. His ashes were subsequently handed over to his family.