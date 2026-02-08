ETV Bharat / state

Alwar Tiger International Half Marathon 2026: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Flags Off Event, Over 18,500 Runners Participate

More than 18,500 runners, including around 70 foreigners, participated in the marathon, creating history. The event's brand ambassador, actor Randeep Hooda, and the state Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said this is a both sporting and environmental awareness event. Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav has linked the race to tiger, environmental conservation and tourism, thereby giving Alwar a recognition on the tourism map, she said adding that in the coming days, the state government will work to promote such events.

Alwar: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off the Alwar Tiger International Half Marathon 2026 as part of the Madhya Pradesh Sports festival outside the Pratap Auditorium in Alwar district.

The 21-kilometre marathon, flagged off at 6 am, saw tremendous enthusiasm among men, women, elderly citizens, youths, and children. Despite the slight chill in the morning air, people started arriving at the Pratap Auditorium from around 3 am onwards, and it felt as if a major sporting event was taking place in Alwar.

A special feature of the marathon was that not only runners from Alwar and other states participated in it, but even runners from abroad attended it. Alwar residents lined on both sides of the roads, waving the Tricolour and cheering participants. During the approximately three-hour marathon, Alwar witnessed a festive atmosphere. CM himself and actor Randeep Hooda were seen boosting the runners.

Diya Kumari further said that the marathon was a grand festival-like event and was an historic moment not only for Alwar but for entire Rajasthan. "The Alwar Tiger Marathon has now become an annual event and is growing in scale every year. The state government will promote such events in the future and will funds are allocated for development of sports," Kumari added.

Taking to his X handle, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, "Inspired by the country's esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's 'Fit India' initiative, more than 18,000 people ran together to promote environmental conservation and sustainable tourism." He also said that more than 200 runners participated in the two-kilometre para run at the International Alwar Tiger Half Marathon 2026, presenting an exemplary example.

Brand ambassador actor Randeep Hooda said the event has brought Alwar's name to the world stage. "The last film shot in Alwar was 'Karan Arjun', but with the International Alwar Tiger Half Marathon, Alwar's name has gained international recognition, and the film industry too is noticing Alwar. In the coming times, Alwar will emerge as a popular destination for films and also draw visitors from across the country," Hooda said.