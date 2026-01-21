ETV Bharat / state

Alwar Set To Get Biological Park With 400 Wild Animals, 81 Species

Alwar: A biological park with a high-tech animal rescue centre and a veterinary hospital will be set up in the Kati Ghati region of Rajasthan's Alwar. Here, tourists can see more than 400 wild animals of 81 different species, including giraffes from Africa, seven species of tigers, cheetahs, lions and others.

The biological park will be the first of its kind in the National Capital Region (NCR), with lion, tiger and herbivore safaris all in one place. The forest department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR), and work will begin after approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Alwar division DFO Rajendra Hooda said the biological park will cover the region from Kati Ghati to Jaisamand. "A high-tech rescue centre, similar to the one at Gir National Park, will be built in the biological park. A forest department team has observed the rescue centre at Gir National Park, focusing on rescue techniques, community involvement and other aspects to adopt similar practices in Alwar. A hospital equipped with modern facilities for the treatment of wild animals will also be constructed. A team of doctors and forest officials will be stationed there," he added.