ETV Bharat / state

Alwar Police Collaborate With IIT Madras To Reduce Road Accidents

"Currently, after an FIR is registered in an accident, the investigating officer visits the scene and enters the details of the accident into the Integrated Road Accident Database. However, this process only begins when a road accident occurs and an FIR is registered at the police station. Now, FRS will help in identifying accident hotspots so action can be taken well in advance," Kamble said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sharan Kamble said, IIT Madras is implementing the FPS in a pilot project to reduce road accidents. This pilot project has already been launched in three districts, Jaipur, Bikaner and Ajmer, and the results were positive with a significant decline in accidents. Now it is being implemented in Alwar, he said.

Alwar. Alwar Police will collaborate with IIT Madras on a data-driven road safety pilot project. Alwar is the fourth district in Rajasthan to implement the project, which will utilise Field Perception Survey (FPS) to identify accident hotspots and take subsequent action through relevant agencies.

He explained that under the pilot project, Alwar Police will depute a police officer in each police station area to enter details of potential accident hotspots into the FPS. Once the data is uploaded, it will be displayed on the portals of the relevant agencies, prompting them to take immediate action to prevent accidents at those locations, he said.

According to the ASP there are many factors that contribute to the risk of road accidents such as, overgrown grass and vegetation near roads, illegal U-turns or unsafe lane changes and the absence of footpaths.

Data about hotspots are uploaded into FPS (ETV Bharat)

"An expert team from IIT Madras in collaboration with the Alwar Police will conduct field inspections of all accident-prone locations or black spots in the district, gathering information on traffic movement, road design, visibility, signage, speed limits, road width and safety barriers. During the survey, the team will work in coordination with the local police, transport department, and the Public Works Department (PWD). Each black spot will be analysed and work will be done to prevent accidents there," said Kamble.

The ASP said the project will not only prevent accidents but also establish accountability for various administrative agencies. In this pilot project, various departments, including the police, traffic police, transport, PWD, gram panchayats, and municipalities, will be assigned different responsibilities, including road repairs, signage installations and traffic improvement. These departments will be required to upload their reports and progress reports on the portal.

As per PWD, areas identified as black spots in the district are Surya Nagar turn on the national highway, Bagad intersection in the MIA, Kesroli turn, Bakhtal Chowki, Ghegholi turn, and Lohia's Tibra, Malutana and Gudha Churani in Thanagazi, the RTO checkpoint and toll plaza from Sansedi Cut to Fauladpur culvert in Shahjahanpur, Dughera Cut, Neemrana culvert, and Hero Chowk in Neemrana, Sherpur Cut, Jaguwas Chowk, Gunti culvert, Behror culvert, and Bardod in Behror, the Tusari turn to Kathumar in Kathumar, Chatarpura stand in Bansur, Hamirpur Power House in Harsora, Chikani, Bhugor, and Dadar in the Sadar area, Goth ki Chowki in Rajgarh, Kalsada Mori in Malokhra, Paldia Shahabad in Tijara, Jalpiwas turn and Tatarpur village in Tatarpur, Masit turn and in Tapukda, Chamroda and Bambora Ghats in Mithiyabas and Kishangarhbas.