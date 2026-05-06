ETV Bharat / state

Alwar Man Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment For Killing Minor Son

Alwar: An Alwar court on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his six-year-old son by administering a poisonous pill. Judge Jyoti K Soni of the Alwar District Judge's Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.51 lakh on the accused, Mamchand.

Sharing further information on the case, special public prosecutor Ajit Kumar Yadav said the complaint was filed by the victim's maternal grandfather, Jagdish Prasad of Faridabad in Haryana, at the Malakhera Police Station on August 19, 2020, stating that his daughter, Rekha, was married to Mamchand of Lily village. The couple had two daughters and one son, Kunal. Mamchand was a constable with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and took a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in January 2016.

Yadav said Mamchand administered a poisonous pill to his son, following which his health deteriorated. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where he passed away. Following the incident, the police arrested Mamchand and filed a charge sheet in court under various relevant sections of the law.