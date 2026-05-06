Alwar Man Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment For Killing Minor Son
Mamchand was a constable with the CRPF and took a VRS in January 2016. Earlier, he also tried to poison his wife and two daughters.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Alwar: An Alwar court on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his six-year-old son by administering a poisonous pill. Judge Jyoti K Soni of the Alwar District Judge's Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.51 lakh on the accused, Mamchand.
Sharing further information on the case, special public prosecutor Ajit Kumar Yadav said the complaint was filed by the victim's maternal grandfather, Jagdish Prasad of Faridabad in Haryana, at the Malakhera Police Station on August 19, 2020, stating that his daughter, Rekha, was married to Mamchand of Lily village. The couple had two daughters and one son, Kunal. Mamchand was a constable with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and took a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in January 2016.
Yadav said Mamchand administered a poisonous pill to his son, following which his health deteriorated. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where he passed away. Following the incident, the police arrested Mamchand and filed a charge sheet in court under various relevant sections of the law.
During the trial, the prosecution presented the testimonies of 14 witnesses and submitted 26 documentary exhibits, based on which the court analysed all the facts and sentenced Mamachand for murdering Kunal.
Jagdish said Mamachand had also poisoned Rekha. However, the family did not file a report at the time, owing to the villagers' persuasion. Subsequently, the accused also attempted to kill his two daughters, Dolly and Sonakshi, by taking them to the Bhartrihari area, but was unsuccessful.
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