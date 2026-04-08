ETV Bharat / state

Alwar Gets Rajasthan’s First Park Library, Blending Nature With Reading Spaces

The library has a glass-structured hall built at the centre of the park. The facility has been divided into two sections, one for elderly readers and general visitors, and the other for children and youth. Parents can read indoors while keeping an eye on their children playing outside in the park.

Named Vidya Kunj, the library is UIT’s first such experiment in the city. Officials say that if the initiative proves successful, similar park libraries will be developed in other parts of Alwar, including areas across the railway tracks.

Alwar: A park in Alwar is set to transform into a vibrant public reading space where youngsters and elderly citizens can read books. This initiative has been introduced at the Buddha Vihar D-Block park, where the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) has developed Rajasthan's first park library on international lines.

According to UIT Executive Engineer Ashok Kumar Madan, the library has been constructed to offer a serene reading environment amidst nature. "Students, children, women, and senior citizens can enjoy reading while experiencing the calm and greenery of the park," he said.

The project has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh and was completed within two to two-and-a-half months. Around 70% of the structure is made of glass for readers to enjoy scenic views while studying. Spread across an area of 25 by 50 feet, the library can accommodate over 50 readers at a time.

Alwar Gets Rajasthan’s First Park Library, Blending Nature With Reading Spaces (ETV Bharat)

Officials say this is likely the first park-based library in the state. The facility has a large hall with partitions, allowing separate seating arrangements for different age groups. Comfortable seating arrangements have been made with sofas, chairs, and benches to facilitate long reading hours.

The library will house a collection of approximately 5,000 books across various genres. Separate sections have been created to organise books catering to all age groups, including religious texts for the elderly, historical and competitive exam materials for youth, autobiographies, English learning resources, and comics for children. The collection will be built through public contributions and support from different departments.

The operation of the park library will be managed by a local committee of residents from Buddha Vihar. This community-led approach aims to ensure better monitoring and prevent misuse of the facility. A register has also been introduced to maintain records of visitors and book usage.

Alwar Gets Rajasthan’s First Park Library, Blending Nature With Reading Spaces (ETV Bharat)

Local coordinator Vijay Kumar said the library is currently open from 7 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 7 PM. Even before its formal inauguration, the facility has begun attracting visitors, and officials expect a significant rise in footfall once it is officially launched.