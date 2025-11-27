Days After Wedding, Man Found Dead In Bathroom In Rajasthan's Alwar
The deceased Aditya Jatav had married Navya on November 25 and was found unconscious in the bathroom of his house on Thursday.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 10:49 PM IST
Alwar: A joyous wedding in a family residing in Shivaji Park locality of the city turned into sorrow as the 31-year-old groom died in the bathroom of his house just two days after one of the most memorable events of his life.
ASI Samaydin Khan of Shivaji Park police station stated that the deceased, Aditya Jatav, was married to Navya, daughter of police constable Shyam Singh, a resident of 60 Feet Road, on November 25. The wedding rituals were celebrated with joy and happiness, but on Thursday, the family was struck by grief.
He said Aditya was found unconscious in the bathroom of his house in the morning. The family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The deceased's family stated that the wedding was a joyous occasion, but the sudden incident has come as a huge shock.
Family members reported that upon receiving the news, Navya rushed to the hospital and fell unconscious. Aditya's father, Nand Kishore, stated that he is a retired principal, while the deceased's elder brother is a manager at IOCL.
He added that Aditya worked as a joint director at DRDO. Family members believe that Aditya likely suffered a silent heart attack. The family members stated that Aditya went to the bathroom at around 6 am, but when he didn't come out for a long time, they knocked on the door but there was no response.
When they broke open the door, they found Aditya lying on the floor, bleeding from his nose. They then took him to the district hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the spot and handed over the body to the family after postmortem. Police said the exact cause of Aditya's death will be known only after the postmortem report is received.
Also Read
Punjab | Newlywed Bride Dies In Road Accident In Fatehgarh Sahib, Groom Critically Injured