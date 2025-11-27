ETV Bharat / state

Days After Wedding, Man Found Dead In Bathroom In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: A joyous wedding in a family residing in Shivaji Park locality of ​​the city turned into sorrow as the 31-year-old groom died in the bathroom of his house just two days after one of the most memorable events of his life.

ASI Samaydin Khan of Shivaji Park police station stated that the deceased, Aditya Jatav, was married to Navya, daughter of police constable Shyam Singh, a resident of 60 Feet Road, on November 25. The wedding rituals were celebrated with joy and happiness, but on Thursday, the family was struck by grief.

He said Aditya was found unconscious in the bathroom of his house in the morning. The family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased's family stated that the wedding was a joyous occasion, but the sudden incident has come as a huge shock.