Man Attempts Suicide At In-Laws’ Home in Alwar Amid Wife’s Disappearance, Condition Critical

Alwar: A dramatic suicide attempt by a young man on the occasion of Makar Sankranti created panic in Alwar on Wednesday. The man reached his in-laws’ house and allegedly tried to take his own life. He was first admitted to the district hospital in Alwar, but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Jaipur for advanced treatment. The exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation, though it has emerged that his wife went missing about one-and-a-quarter months ago, for which a missing person report has already been filed. The couple has four children.

According to ASI Ghanshyam of Akhaipura police station, information was received about a suicide attempt within the police station limits. The police rushed to the spot and gathered preliminary details. He said the man, identified as Ravi Jatav, a resident of Ranjit Nagar and presently living near Dhuninath Ki Bagichi (MIA area), attempted suicide on Wednesday at his in-laws’ house near Ganga Temple, Delhi Darwaza area, under the Akhaipura police station limits.

Ravi was brought to Alwar district hospital in a serious condition. After initial treatment, doctors referred him to Jaipur as his condition remained critical. ASI Ghanshyam further stated that Ravi’s wife had gone missing around one-and-a-quarter months ago, and a formal complaint in this regard is already registered with the police. The matter is being investigated from all angles.

Ravi’s sister-in-law, Mamta, said that Ravi was married about 12 years ago to Jyoti, a resident of Delhi Darwaza, who has been missing since December 12, 2025. The couple has four children, including one son and three daughters. She said Ravi had been under severe mental stress since his wife’s sudden disappearance. Mamta added that Ravi earlier worked with a company in Jodhpur but was currently earning his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw in Alwar. She said Ravi spoke to her on the phone on Wednesday and mentioned that he was going to his in-laws’ house and would return home within an hour. However, soon after, the family received information about the suicide attempt at his in-laws’ place, following which they rushed to the district hospital.