Alwar Court Awards Life Term To 14 in 2010 Murder Case; 15 Others Get Two-Year Sentence

In the main murder case, the police filed a charge sheet against 17 accused; two died during the trial, and one remains absconding.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
Alwar: Delivering its judgement in a 2010 murder case in Ghata Bhanwar village under the Kherli police station in Rajasthan, the Special ST/SC Court in Alwar on Monday sentenced 14 accused to life imprisonment for their role in the murder of a man named Ramswaroop.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Yogendra Singh Khatana, the confrontation took place on September 16, 2010, when tensions escalated between two groups after one side allegedly ploughed a road and uprooted stones installed by the Panchayat.

The dispute turned into a violent clash, during which Ramswaroop sustained serious injuries and later died. FIRs were filed by both sides. In the main murder case, the police filed a charge sheet against 17 accused; two died during the trial, and one remains absconding.

The prosecution produced statements from 31 witnesses, along with documentary evidence. After detailed arguments, the court convicted 14 accused in the main case, awarding them life imprisonment and imposing fines.

In the cross-case, 15 individuals from the opposing side were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment each under various sections. The court also directed that Rs 1.5 lakh from the collected fines be provided as relief to the family of the deceased, Ramswaroop. The court also ordered that Rs 1.5 lakh from the fine collected from the accused be given as relief to the family of the deceased Ramswaroop.

