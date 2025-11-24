ETV Bharat / state

Alwar Court Awards Life Term To 14 in 2010 Murder Case; 15 Others Get Two-Year Sentence

Alwar: Delivering its judgement in a 2010 murder case in Ghata Bhanwar village under the Kherli police station in Rajasthan, the Special ST/SC Court in Alwar on Monday sentenced 14 accused to life imprisonment for their role in the murder of a man named Ramswaroop.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Yogendra Singh Khatana, the confrontation took place on September 16, 2010, when tensions escalated between two groups after one side allegedly ploughed a road and uprooted stones installed by the Panchayat.

The dispute turned into a violent clash, during which Ramswaroop sustained serious injuries and later died. FIRs were filed by both sides. In the main murder case, the police filed a charge sheet against 17 accused; two died during the trial, and one remains absconding.